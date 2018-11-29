Surface Disinfectant Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2024

With low entry barriers, the competitive landscape in the global surface disinfectants market displays a largely fragmented structure, finds a new study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). DuPont, 3M Company, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Henry Schein, and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global market. These players are expected to compete on the basis of innovation and advancements of technologies in the years to come. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are also on their focus for strengthening of their businesses, states the research report.

According to TMR, the worldwide market for surface disinfectants stood at US$0.80 bn in 2016. Analysts anticipate it to witness high growth during the period from 2015 to 2024 at an exponential CAGR of 10.40% and increase its opportunity to US$1.77 bn by the end of the forecast period. Among the products, the sodium hypochlorite-based disinfectants segment has acquired the dominance and is anticipated to remain so over the next few years. Other product segments are also projected to witness high growth in the years to come, states the research report.

Asia Pacific to Retain Leading Position

The research report further presents a geographical analysis of the worldwide market for surface disinfectants. As per the market study, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are the prime geographical categories of this market. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to surface as the leading regional market for surface disinfectants, thanks to the rising disposable income of consumers, increasing implementation of cleanliness and hygiene regulations by state authorities, and the continual rise in the construction sector. The Asia Pacific market for surface disinfectants is expected to rise at a CAGR of 11.30% during the period of the forecast.

Among other regional markets, the Middle East and Africa is also projected to report a high growth rate in the near future followed closely by Latin America. However, North America and Europe are anticipated to demonstrate slow growth rate over the next few years, owing to their maturation, states the research study.

Improvement in Living Standard of Consumers to Fuel Demand for Surface Disinfectants

“The enhancement in the standard of living and the rising awareness among consumers about hygiene and cleanliness are projected to drive the global market for surface disinfectants in the years to come,” states a TMR analyst. Both these trends are gaining significant impetus in the residential as well as the commercial sector. The demand for surface disinfectants is also expected to increase due to the implementation of stringent regulations set by agencies for various industries in developed and developing economies, reports the research study.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), titled “Surface Disinfectant Market (Product – Sodium Hypochlorite, Phenols, Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid, Biguanides, Amphoterics, and Aldehydes; Type – Liquids, Sprays, and Wipes; Application – Hospitals & Clinics, Outpatient Surgical Centers, Restaurants & Food Chains, and Households) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2015 – 2024.”

