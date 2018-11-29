Raw Food and Beverage Solutions: Finding the Perfect Blender Has Never Been Easier

Dublin, Ireland-November 19, 2018- Getting the right consistency and texture when making that perfect smoothie or juice is imperative. After all, this determines the final outcome of the drink. Raw Food and Beverage Solutions understand this situation all too well. That is the reason they deliver state-of-the-art and impeccable appliances and equipment to make certain people obtain delicious and consistent smoothies and juices every single time.

The company offers its customers the Blendtec blender in a variety of types and costs. Customers can so choose between the Jet Chill Twin Probe, the Standard Jar, the Wildside Jar or the Connoisseur 825 among others. The blenders also come in various prices so customers can pick the one that fits in with their budget and requirements perfectly. Other than blenders, Raw Food and Beverage Solutions also brings you the Zumex juicer that caters to your fresh juice requirements in a meticulous and seamless way.

Other than offering juicers and blenders, it also provides frozen fruits for smoothies and delivers cold pressed juicers, making people pick the healthier alternative over the other fizzy drinks available. The juices that are squeezed and delivered daily include apple, beetroot, cranberry, carrot, grapefruit, orange, pineapple, pomegranate, ginger and fresh lime juice.