PoE Injector Market Size, Drivers, Opportunities, Top Companies, Trends, Challenges, & Forecast 2025

29 November 2018 – Global PoE Injector Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. PoE injector is abbreviated as Power over Ethernet Injector. It is also termed as Active Ethernet, or Midspans, or Midspan Hubs, a technology that lets network cables carry both electrical power and data. PoE injectors allow Ethernet, a popular local area network (LAN) to carry direct current along with data packets. The networks consist of power sourcing equipment’s (PSE) and powered devices (PD). It is exclusively used as it saves time and cost as no need of qualified electrician to fit them and can be located anywhere.

PoE Injector Market is segmented based on product type, rated voltage, applications, and region. Product types such as Multiple Port PoE Injector and Single Port PoE Injector classify the market. Rated voltage into Above 55 V, 48-55 V, 48 V, 24 V, and 5-12 V classify PoE Injector Industry. Applications into Wireless, VoIP Phones, IP Cameras, and others classify the market. PoE Injector Market is segmented geographically into Americas (United States, North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, Asia Pacific except Japan market accounts for the largest market share of PoE Injector Market in terms of revenue and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. China, India, and Southeast Asia are the major consumer of PoE Injector Industry. On the other hand, North America, specifically the United States plays important role in the overall market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in years to come.

The key players of PoE Injector Market are Flir Commercial Systems, Phihong, Advantech, ICP, Speco Technologies, Sixnet, N-TRON Corporation, L-com Connectivity, SL POWER AULT, Microchip Technology Inc., and American Power Conversion. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

