Phototherapy Equipment Market By Device Type, Application, Distribution Channels And Geographical Regions. Key Players Such As Atom Medical Corporation, National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc. And GE Healthcare.

Precision Business Insights (PBI) in its report titled “Global phototherapy equipment market: Market Estimation, Dynamics, Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis 2017 and Forecast 2018-2025” assesses the market performance over eight years forecast period over 2018-2025. The report analyses the market value forecast and provides the strategic insights into the market driving factors, challenges that are hindering the market revenue growth over forecast period.

Market boosts and restraining factors

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 13 million babies are affected with jaundice all across the globe. Aspects such as increased cases of neonatal jaundice and growing number of the preterm birth are the key factors attributed for the growth of the phototherapy equipment market. The treatment of these skin disorders requires phototherapy, which is expected to boost the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of the equipment may hinder the growth of the phototherapy equipment market.

The global phototherapy equipment market is segmented based on the device type, application, distribution channels and geographical regions.

North America holds the top spot in the global phototherapy equipment market

North America phototherapy equipment market to keep top spot in the global phototherapy equipment market. The rising awareness among the people regarding the modern treatment procedures for treating skin-related disorders is enhancing the growth of the phototherapy equipment market.

For instance, according to the American Academy of Dermatology acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., affecting around 50 million people in the country each year.

Europe and Asia Pacific phototherapy equipment market is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period.

Some of the players in the global phototherapy equipment market include:

• Atom Medical Corporation (Japan)

• National Biological Corp. (U.S.)

• Solarc Systems Inc. (Canada)

• GE Healthcare (U.K.)

• Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands

• Natus Medical Incorporated (U.S.)

• Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Detailed segmentation

By device type

• Fluorescent Lamps

• Compact Fluorescent Lamps

• Fiberoptic Phototherapy Equipment

• LED Phototherapy Equipment

• Conventional Phototherapy Equipment

By application

• Neonatal Jaundice

• Skin Diseases

o o Psoriasis

o o Eczema

o o Other skin diseases

• Others

By end-users

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

By geographical regions

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

