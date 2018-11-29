Patent Leasing – A Major Source Of Revenue

A large number of companies are investing in research and development and are trying to make patent leasing as a major source of their revenue. These companies are investing in niche areas and are seeking a high return on their investments towards research and development. Patent owners are licensing their patents to both direct competitors and companies in related industries with most of them creating a new subsidiary unit focused on making money on those assets. Qualcomm, Ericsson and other companies with significant intellectual-property assets are making their patent portfolios as a major source of revenue. Similarly, Qualcomm turned out their intellectual-property business into a separate business unit.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL LESSORS OF NONFINANCIAL INTANGIBLE ASSETS MARKET AT $767 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for one-third of the global market, and the USA was the largest country accounting for one-fifth of the global lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, companies are frequently competing with innovative technologies. Innovative technologies like enable the efficient scaling up of a virtual machine, the quick deployment of data or the rapid recovery of applications are exceedingly patented to allow patent owners to secure future technological areas. According to IPLytics’ report on Patent Transaction Trends in Cloud Computing the three strongest patent holders in this field are IBM, Microsoft and Google which altogether filed more than 5,000 patent families that have been granted in the past years. For instance, in Switzerland patents for computer technology are granted, however it is more customary to obtain an international or EU patent rather than filing for a Swiss national patent.

IBM was the biggest player in the lessors of non-financial intangible assets market, with revenues of $35.3 billion in 2016. IBM’s growth strategy is to increase its global cloud data center footprint through acquisitions. In 2015, IBM invested $1 billion to expand its cloud business and made seven cloud acquisitions including Cleversafe, Gravitant and Clearleap.

The lessors of nonfinancial intangible assets market is segmented into Brand Name Licensing; Industrial Design Licensing; Oil Royalty Companies; Patent Buying And Licensing; Patent Leasing; Trademark Licensing.

Brand Name Licensing comprises establishments primarily engaged in assigning rights to brand names for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder.

Industrial Design Licensing comprises establishments primarily engaged in assigning rights to Industrial designs for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder.

Oil Royalty Companies comprise establishments primarily engaged in assigning rights to the Lessor for which a royalty payment or licensing fee is paid to the asset holder.

Patent Buying And Licensing comprises establishments primarily engaged in buying and licensing patents.

Patent Leasing comprises establishments primarily engaged in leasing patents.

Trademark Licensing comprises establishments primarily engaged in licensing trademarks.

