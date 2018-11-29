Omega-3 Market 2018: Top Competitor Analysis in Development Trends and Rising Business Opportunities by 2023

A Research Study Title “Omega-3 Market Research report Published by Crystal Market Research, which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Omega-3 market around the globe.

Omega-3 Market By Type, Source and Application- Global Industry and Forecast to 2023 Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Weorldwide Omega-3 Market was worth USD 2.26 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.78 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a (CAGR) of 14.74% during the forecast period. Omega-3 market is driven by components, for example, developing awareness in consumers about healthy & balanced eating regimen and its medical advantages. In addition, omega-3 supplements, for example, eicosapentaenoic corrosive (EPA) and DHA lessens the danger of breast, prostrate, and colon cancer. A satisfactory measure of EPA diminishes danger of depression and related medical issues. The regulatory barrier restricting the usage of omega-3 over certain range may limit the market development in the following years.

Competitive Insights

Organizations in this market implement acquisition and expansion as their key methodologies to create enhanced products and diminish rivalry by catching extra share of the market.The various contributors involved in the value chain of Omega-3 include Top Vendors, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Top key manufacturers in the Omega-3 Market include are:

Cargill Foods India

Polaris

Pharma Marine AS

Croda International

GC Rieber Oils AS

Omega Protein

FMC Corporation

krill oil-Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co Ltd

Omega-3 Market is segmented as follows:

Omega-3 Market Split by Type:

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)

ALA (alpha-linolenic acid)

EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid)

Omega-3 Market Split By Source:

Nuts and Seeds- Walnut, Pumpkin Seeds, Others (Hazelnuts, Chia Seeds, Tahini), Soya and Soya Products

Soya Milk- Bean Curd

Marine- Fish Oil & Krill Oil, Algal Oil

Vegetable Oils- Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Others (Olive Oil, Flaxseed Oil)

Omega-3 Market Split By Application:

Pet Food

Fish Feed

Pharmaceutical

Infant Formula

Dietary Supplement

Food & Beverage

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the worldwide omega-3 market and is foreseen to be the primary inclination for new contestants because of the expanding end-use applications in the locale. Developing awareness of consumers with respect to the advantages of omega-3 has expanded as of late that has affected its interest for omega-3.

Reasons for Buying this Report:

It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

Major Table of Contents Omega-3 Market:

Part1. Introduction

Part2. Executive Summary

Part3. Market Overview

Part4. Omega-3 Market, By Type

Part5. Omega-3 Market, By Source

Part6. Omega-3 Market, By Application

Part7. Omega-3 Market, By Region

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

List of Tables:

Table: Global Omega-3 Market, By Type, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) Market, By Region, 2014-2023($Million)

Table: Global Omega-3 Market, By Source, 2014-2023($Million)

…

Omega-3 Market By Type, Source and Application- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023 Research Methodology:

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings.

