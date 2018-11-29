New Trends of Global Robotic Process Automation Market with Industry Analysis by 2025

Excelsior Research announces the Robotic Process Automation Market research report to introduces a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry- approved market data. Within the near future, the Robotic Process Automation Market is expected to lead in terms of rate of growth.

The report shows a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of information from multiple sources. The report additionally maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Robotic process automation is the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning skills to optimize operations, improve speed and accuracy of business processes, handle high volume and repeatable tasks. It allows employees to assemble and program a computer software or a robot to capture and interpret existing application in the organization for manipulating data, processing transactions and communicating with digital systems. Implementation of robotic process automation improves service desk operations and assists in monitoring business tasks such as manufacturing and assembling, which further helps businesses in handling short term demand of their customers without any extra human involvement.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

The offering use in robotic process automation are software and service. The enterprise size use in robotic process automation are large enterprise and small and medium enterprise. Finally the industry which employ the operation of robotic process automation include BFSI, telecom & IT, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, healthcare & pharmaceutical. The robotic process automation market is driven by factors such as surge in demand for virtual workforce to eliminate repetitive human tasks particularly in operation and business process outsourcing services, decreasing cost of automation software and services, and increased adoption of new automation technologies for business transformation. Growing demand for artificial intelligence and cognitive learning, business process automation(BPA) through the use of software robots and artificial intelligence (AI) and the adoption of business automation technologies by enterprises is anticipated to be the key growth driving factor for the market.

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Robotic Process Automation Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

2.2. Process Introduction

2.3. Market Trends

2.3.1. Introduction

2.3.2. Drivers

2.3.2.1. Surge in the demand for virtual workforce

2.3.2.2. Decreasing cost of automation software and services

2.3.2.3. Reduction in workforce cost

2.3.3. Restraint

2.3.3.1. High risk of business failure

2.3.3.2. Lack of technical workforce

2.3.4. Opportunities

2.3.4.1. Adoption of robotic process automation in the healthcare industry

2.3.4.2. Integration of artificial intelligence in robotic process automation

2.3.5. Substitutes Threat

2.3.6. Operation Progress in Related Industry

2.3.7. Consumer Preference Analysis

3. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by process

3.1. Robotic Process Automation Market process Analysis

3.2. Global Robotic Process Automation Market Revenue (USD Million) by process, 2015-2025

3.3. Global Robotic Process Automation Market (Revenue) by process, 2015-2025

3.3.1. Automated Solution Market Analysis

3.3.2. Decision Support & Management Market Analysis

3.4. List of Manufacturers, By Robotic Process Automation process

4. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Operation

4.1. Robotic Process Automation Market Operation Analysis

4.2. Global Robotic Process Automation Market Revenue (USD Million) by Operation, 2015-2025

4.3. Global Robotic Process Automation Market (Revenue), by Operation, 2015-2025

4.3.1. Rule Based Market Analysis

4.3.2. Knowledge Based Market Analysis

4.3.3. Text Based Market Analysis

4.4. List of Manufacturers, By Robotic Process Automation Operation

5. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Offering

5.1. Robotic Process Automation Market Offering Analysis

5.2. Global Robotic Process Automation Market Revenue (USD Million) by Offering (2015-2025)

5.3. Global Robotic Process Automation Market (Revenue), By Offering, 2015-2025

5.3.1. Software Segment Analysis

5.3.2. ServiceSegment Analysis

5.3.3. Others

5.4. List of Manufacturers, By Offering

6. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Enterprise Size

6.1. Robotic Process Automation Market Enterprise Size Analysis

6.2. Global Robotic Process Automation Market Revenue (USD Million) by Enterprise Size (2015-2025)

6.3. Global Robotic Process Automation Market (Revenue), By Enterprise Size, 2015-2025

6.3.1. Large Enterprise Segment Analysis

6.3.2. Small and Medium Enterprise Segment Analysis

6.4. List of Manufacturers, By Enterprise Size

7. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Industry

7.1. Robotic Process Automation Market Industry Analysis

7.2. Global Robotic Process Automation Market Revenue (USD Million) by Industry (2015-2025)

7.3. Global Robotic Process Automation Market (Revenue), By Industry, 2015-2025

7.3.1. BFSI Segment Analysis

7.3.2. Telecom & IT Segment Analysis

7.3.3. Retail and Consumer Goods Segment Analysis

7.3.4. Manufacturing Segment Analysis

7.3.5. Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Segment Analysis

7.3.6. Others (includes travel, hospitality, transportation and logistics)

7.4. List of Manufacturers, By Industry

8. Global Robotic Process Automation Market by Region

Some of the leading players playing an important role in the robotic process automation market are :

Nice Systems Ltd. Blue Prism PLC Pegasystems Inc. Celaton Ltd. Ipsoft Inc. UiPath Redwood Software Verint System Inc. Xerox Corporation IBM Corporation.

Based on process, the robotic process automation market has been segmented as follows :

• Automated Solution

• Decision Support & Management

• Interaction Solution Based on operation, the robotic process automation market has been segmented as follows :

• Rule Based

• Knowledge Based Based on offering, the robotic process automation market has been segmented as follows :

• Software

• Service Based on enterprise size, the robotic process automation market has been segmented as follows :

• Large Enterprise

• Small and Medium Enterprise Based on industry, the robotic process automation market has been segmented as follows :

• BFSI • Telecom & IT

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

• Others (includes travel, hospitality, transportation and logistics)

• Based on regional segments , the robotic process automation market has been segmented as follows :

• North America o US o Canada

• Europe o Germany o UK o France o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific o Japan o China o India o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa o South Africa o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America o Brazil o Rest of Latin America

