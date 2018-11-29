Medical connectors Market Production Value, Gross Margin Analysis, Sales, Demand, and Global Research Report 2022

IoT in Automobile Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2023. IoT in Automobile Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. IoT in Automobile Market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, IoT in Automobile Market has been valued at USD ~83 billion by 2022 growing with ~27% of CAGR during forecast period 2018 to 2022.

Market Highlights

Global IoT in the automobile market is poised to reach at market size of USD 83 billion by end of year 2022 at growing with 27% CAGR. The growing demand for connected cars, increasing government funding for next generation vehicles and vehicle infrastructure cars, real-time traffic and incident alerts, growing number of telematics mandates by various governments, and the growing demand for assisted & automated driving. Many firms are adopting internet of things to develop next generation vehicles.

The automotive industry redefining and reinventing because of application of internet of things. The industry has evolved through four phases. The first phase is connectivity and sensors progressively enabling passive monitoring, interaction, ambient awareness, and automation. The second phase added an interaction component. The transition to phase 3 will allow vehicles to be aware of what is happening in the immediate vicinity through Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensors or even through vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I). Now, in the fourth phase introduces automation by making vehicles independent through driverless cars and autonomous

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of communication type, the market can be segmented as in-vehicle, vehicle to vehicle, vehicle to infrastructure. Out of these, in-vehicle accounted for the largest market share because it is used to provide accurate route information to a user while on road and also update the road-traffic controller with detailed information about the conditions on a road.

On the basis of application the market can be segmented infotainment, navigation and telematics. Out of these, infotainment accounted for the largest market share because of device integration, high-speed connectivity, intuitive and multi-modal user interfaces in the systems installed in vehicles.

On the basis of offering, communication type, application and region. By offering, the market has been bifurcated into hardware, software, services.

key players:

The key players of global Iot in the automobile market report include Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), TOMTOM N.V. (Netherlands), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corp. (U.S.) ,Thales SA (France), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), Vodafone Group (U.K.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Google Inc. (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), General Motors (U.S.), Audi AG (Germany) , Ford Motor Company (U.S.) and others.

