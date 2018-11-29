Library Automation Service Systems Market By Product Type

Library automation service systems are systems used to automate the library functions and process with integration of computer technologies to library functions such as cataloguing, information retrieval, circulation, serials control, reference and administration, order made, bills paid, etc. There are mainly two types of library automation systems commercial systems and open source systems.

The major factors driving growth of the global market of library automation service systems are improvement in cataloguing systems, easier access and lasting effect, and advancement in technology. It is proving to be a best way to handle the libraries due to its wide spread applicability in school libraries, public libraries, and other libraries, and driving growth of the global library automation service systems market.

Market Analysis by Type:

On the basis of type, open source system segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global library automation service market and is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 3%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing long-term viability and are always on the cutting-edge of technology coupled with libraries opting for open source systems.