Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share during 2018-2025; IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Instructure Inc., Skillsoft Limited

A research study titled, “Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market By User Group, Module and Deployment – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025” published by Crystal Market Research, which offers majority of the latest and newest industry data that covers the overall market situation along with future prospects for Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market around the globe.

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Industry Outlook:

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market By User Group (Corporate and Education), Module (Content Delivery and Management, Interaction and Integration Technologies, User Management, Progress Management, Administration and Other Modules) and Deployment (Hosted and On-premise) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Global learning management systems (LMS) are the software applications developed for the documentation, administration, delivery, reporting and tracking of the educational courses or the training projects or development and learning programs. These systems make-up of the biggest fragment of the market for system learning. The concept of this system was developed straightforwardly for the purpose of e-Learning. In spite of the fact that the initial LMS showed up in the sector of higher education, most of the LMSs now-a-days center around the corporate sector. Therefore, the Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period.

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Competitive Analysis:

The Major Key players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

The Leading Players are:

ACS Technologies Group, Inc.

Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Instructure, Inc.

Skillsoft Limited

Saba Software, Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education

IST AB

Blackboard Inc.

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Segmentation as follows:

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By User Group:

Corporate

Education

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By Module:

Content Delivery and Management

Interaction and Integration Technologies

User Management

Progress Management

Administration

Other Modules

Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By Deployment:

Hosted

On-premise

The study objectives of this report are:

This report analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

Major TOC of Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

Chapter2. Executive Summary

Chapter3. Market Overview

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter5. Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By User Group

Chapter6. Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By Module

Chapter7. Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By Deployment

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Revenue and Market Share by Deployment (2014-2018)

7.2.1. Global Learning Management Systems (LMS) Revenue and Revenue Share by Deployment (2014-2018)

7.3. Hosted

7.3.1. Global Hosted Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.4. On-premise

7.4.1. Global On-premise Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter8. Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market, By Region

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

