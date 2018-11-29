IoT Health Care Demand, Growth, Share, Opportunities & Competitive Analysis 2025

Excelsior Research announces the addition of new study based research report on IoT Health Care to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the IoT Health Care Systems manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Internet of things (IoT) is replacing the traditional diagnostic and treatment procedures with advanced technology. It helps in delivering healthcare facilities through improved communication between patients and healthcare providers, through connected medical devices. It enable the stakeholders particularly, providers and patients, to reduce costs related to healthcare, enhance patient care and improved patient outcomes along with better disease management. The internet of things health care has several applications in healthcare, from remote monitoring to smart sensors and medical device integration.

The global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period, attributing to increasing investment in healthcare, technological advancements, surge in incidence of chronic diseases, rising demand for cost-effective treatment, development of artificial intelligence technology. According to WHO, in 2001, chronic diseases are contributed approximately 46% of the global burden of diseases and is expected to increase to 57% by 2020 owing to increasing incidence of chronic diseases is boost the growth of the market

Request Sample Copy for More Insightful Information at : https://bit.ly/2Ro6VT1

Companies Mentioned in Report

Key players in the global IoT healthcare market include

Medtronic Royal Philips Cisco Systems IBM GE Healthcare Microsoft SAP Qualcomm Life Honeywell Life Care Solutions Stanley Healthcare

Based on Component, IoT Healthcare Market has been segmented as follows

• Medical Devices

• Systems and Software

• Services Based on Connectivity Technology, IoT Healthcare Market has been segmented as follows

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

• Zigbee

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• Cellular

• Satellite Based on End Users, IoT Healthcare Market has been segmented as follows

• Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

• Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

• Government and Defense Institutions

• Research and Diagnostics Laboratories Based on Application, IoT Healthcare Market has been segmented as follows

• Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

• Telemedicine

• Connected Imaging

• Inpatient Monitoring

• Medication Management

• Others Based on Geography, IoT Healthcare Market has been segmented as follows

• North America o U.S. o Canada

• Europe o UK o France o Germany o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific o China o Japan o India o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America o Brazil o Mexico o Rest of Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa o South Africa o Saudi Arabia o Rest of Middle East and Africa

To view the table of contents and know more details please visit: https://bit.ly/2Ro6VT1

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global IoT Healthcare Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

2.2. Product Introduction

2.3. Market Trends

2.3.1. Introduction

2.3.2. Drivers

2.3.2.1. Government Initiatives for Promoting Digital Health

2.3.2.2. Growing Need for Cost-Containment in Healthcare Delivery

2.3.2.3. Increasing investment in healthcare

2.3.2.4. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

2.3.3. Restraint

2.3.3.1. Lack of awareness among people

2.3.3.2. Low Accuracy of sensor

2.3.4. Opportunities

2.3.4.1. Changing mentality among people

2.3.5. Substitutes Threat

2.3.6. Technology Progress in Related Industry

2.3.7. Consumer Preference Analysis

3. Global IoT Healthcare Market by Component

3.1. IoT Healthcare Market Type Analysis

3.2. Global IoT Healthcare Market Revenue (USD Million) by Component, 2015-2025

3.3. Global IoT Healthcare Market (Revenue) by Component, 2015-2025

3.3.1. Medical Devices

3.3.2. Systems and Software

3.3.3. Services

3.4. List of Manufacturers, By IoT Healthcare Component

4. Global IoT Healthcare Market by Connectivity Technology

4.1. IoT Healthcare Market Type Analysis

4.2. Global IoT Healthcare Market Revenue (USD Million) by Connectivity Technology , 2015-2025

4.3. Global IoT Healthcare Market (Revenue) by Connectivity Technology, 2015-2025

4.3.1. Wi-Fi

4.3.2. Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

4.3.3. Zigbee

4.3.4. Near Field Communication (NFC)

4.3.5. Cellular

4.3.6. Satellite

4.4. List of Manufacturers, By IoT Healthcare Connectivity Technology

5. Global IoT Healthcare Market by End Users

5.1. IoT Healthcare Market End Users Analysis

5.2. Global IoT Healthcare Market Revenue (USD Million) by End Users, 2015-2025

5.3. Global IoT Healthcare Market (Revenue), by End Users, 2015-2025

5.3.1. Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

5.3.2. Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

5.3.3. Government and Defense Institutions

5.3.4. Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

5.4. List of Manufacturers, By IoT Healthcare Application

6. Global IoT Healthcare Market by Application

6.1. IoT Healthcare Market Application Analysis

6.2. Global IoT Healthcare Market Revenue (USD Million) by Application (2015-2025)

6.3. Global IoT Healthcare Market (Revenue), By Application, 2015-2025

6.3.1. Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

6.3.2. Telemedicine

6.3.3. Connected Imaging

6.3.4. Inpatient Monitoring

6.3.5. Medication Management

6.3.6. Others

6.4. List of Manufacturers, By Application

7. Global IoT Healthcare Market by Region

7.1. IoT Healthcare Market Regional Analysis

7.2. Global IoT Healthcare Market Revenue (USD Million) by Region, 2015-2025

7.3. Global IoT Healthcare Market (Revenue), 2015-2025

About Us:

Excelsior Research is one of the leading distributors of Market Intelligence reports produced by premium publishers. Being a one stop solution for research requirements, our Market Intelligence reports help our clients to keep abreast of thousands of industries all-round the globe. A better understanding of the predicted market conditions, a clear picture of supply and source industries allows our clients to closely monitor competitor activities. Our large database of more than 50,000 quality driven reports from over 40+ leading publisher ensures that your market research requirements are sufficed.

Contact Us:

Mr. Adam Smith

Excelsior Research

9701 Wilshire Boulevard 10th Floor

Beverly Hills,

California 90212

Tel – +18448939235

Email :business@excelsiorresearch.com

WebSite : http://excelsiorresearch.com