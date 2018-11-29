Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market 2018 Global Leaders Overview Experian, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts, Siemens Healthineers, Quest Diagnostics, CareCloud, GE Healthcare

A research study titled, “Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market By Product, Deployment, Component and by End User – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2023” published by Crystal Market Research,states that the Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management market is projected to be around $89.66 billion by 2023

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market By Product (Standalone and Integrated), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud Based) By Component (Software, Services) By End User (Physicians, Hospitals, Diagnostic & Ambulatory Care Centers) – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Worldwide Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market was worth USD 35.25 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 89.66 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a (CAGR) of 10.93% during the forecast period. The revenue cycle management solutions are intended to decrease billing mistakes by health care suppliers and are commonly used in nations, for example, the U.S. where medicinal coding process is tedious and complicated. Increment in expenditure for healthcare is anticipated to boost the development of the market. Expanding complications in medicinal coding for reimbursements of bills is foreseen to drive the healthcare revenue cycle management market.

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Leading Key Players are:

Athenahealth

Experian

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts

Siemens Healthineers

Quest Diagnostics

CareCloud

GE Healthcare

Cerner

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Classification as Follows:

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Product

Standalone

Integrated

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud Based

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Component

Software

Services

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By End User

Physicians,

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Ambulatory Care Centers

Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Regional Outlook:

U.S. healthcare revenue cycle management market is set to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Stringent administrative regulations and existence of driving industry players in this district will lift the revenue cycle management solutions demand. The country healthcare system has encountered significant changes, for the most part because of adoption of the Affordable Care Act. Coding system advancement and regulatory amendments have changed the way the U.S. human healthcare system works and have constrained the suppliers to provide maximum value to patients with lessening the costs.

Major TOC Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

Chapter2. Executive Summary

Chapter3. Market Overview

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter5. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Product

Chapter6. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Deployment

Chapter7. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Component

Chapter8. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by End User (2014-2018)

8.2.1. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Sales and Sales Share by End User (2014-2018)

8.2.2. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Revenue and Revenue Share by End User (2014-2018)

8.3. Physicians

8.3.1. Global Physicians Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

8.4. Hospitals

8.4.1. Global Hospitals Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

8.5. Diagnostic & Ambulatory Care Centers

8.5.1. Global Diagnostic & Ambulatory Care Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter9. Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market, By Region

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

9.2.1. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Sales by Regions (2014-2018)

9.2.2. Global Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Revenue by Regions (2014-2018)

…

Chapter10. Company Profiles

…CONTINUED FOR TOC

