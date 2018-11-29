Godrej Golf Links – Luxurious Villas In Jaypee Greens Greater Noida 9810047296

Godrej Golf Links Villas are launched by Godrej Properties Limited, the leading real estate developer in India. It is well positioned at Sector 27, the upcoming landmark in Greater Noida. It is a well carved abode for the ultimate comfort and convenience for the residents. In these apartments, each and every room is airy and well ventilated. The architects in this project have ensured ample utilization of space in all of these apartments. Here, you are about to feel lively in the bright and open rooms with ample natural light. This project is known to have positive aura which will truly enliven you all day long. It is being positioned at Sector 27 Noida with all your daily needs to be fulfilled and being taken care of. You and your family can live blessed living in Godrej Golf Links Villas from Godrej Properties Limited.

Major highlights

• Great location advantages

• Walking tracks

• Himalayan mountain structure

• 9-hole golf course view of Golf Parks

• Commercial street with different options

• Drive in cinema and open-air theater

• Playful paving patterns, climbing walls, sand bed, skating area, trampoline area, and mini running track

• Ample security

• Sculpture parks with palm lined gateway

• Commercial street

• Gated community

Key Amenities

• Spa to have relaxing massage on weekends

• Yoga space to stay physically and mentally relaxed

• Multi-utility clubhouse for fun filled evenings with friends and family

• Internal roads

• Skating

• Wall climbing

• Gymnasium

• Golf

• Security

• Spa

• Kids play area

• Swimming pool

• Gated community

• Yoga

• Jogging track

Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida is usually located at the ideal address in Sector 27 Greater Noida, located next to Jaypee Green Golf Course and Knowledge Park. Metro station is located in the close radius to Yamuna expressway to further improve connectivity and provide easier commuting to the residents.

If you are getting to this project from Delhi, first reach Pari Chowk, turn right to Surajpur-Kasna Road and turn left to Kasna Gol Chakkar and drive few meters straight and turn left again to reach this project, which is located just off Jaypee Green Golf Course.

Being a commercial hub, there is a great emergence of Greater Noida and it has a lot of location advantages and connectivity to several major landmarks of the city. It has excellent infrastructure, such as Noida Greater Noida Expressway between Noida, Delhi and Greater Noida, Yamuna Expressway between Greater Noida and Noida to other cities of UP, and FNG expressway from Noida to every landmark of Delhi NCR. It is also close to upcoming metro corridor which will further improve connectivity and convenience to reach every part of Gurgaon, Delhi, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. Greater Noida has literally experienced great boon in the residential market and it has been appeared as among the best residential micromarkets of the city to offer excellent returns on your investment. The population of working professionals is also going to increase in this region.

