Global Steel Rebar Market Analysis & Industry Forecast 2017-2025

According to Goldstein Research, global steel rebar industry is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period (2017-2025) to harness the total market revenue of USD 156.2 billion by 2025. Growing rapid urbanization and growing investment in the construction sector to develop infrastructure and to speed up the economic growth by developing manufacturing sector especially in developing countries is likely to spur the growth prospects for this market until the end of 2025. Global steel rebar market segmentation has been done on the basis of product type, steel rebar size, end-user and geography.

Based on product type, deformed steel rebar accounted for the lion market share of more than 65% of global steel rebar market. Global Steel rebar market is dominated by North America region due to the augmented demand for highways, bridges & buildings, marine structures & waterfronts, and other applications such as parking structure. On the other hand, Asia Pacific rebar industry is anticipated to be the fastest growing rebar market at a CAGR of +9% due to rapid urbanization and industrialization

Market Segmentation

Global Steel Rebar Market can be segmented as follows:

By Product Type

• Mild steel bars

• Deformed steel bars

By Steel Rebar Size (mm)

• 6-12

• 14-20

• 22-32

• 40-50

By End Users

• Infrastructure

• Housing

• Industrial

By Region

• North America Steel Rebar Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Europe Steel Rebar Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• The Middle East And Africa Steel Rebar Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Latin America Steel Rebar Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Asia Pacific Steel Rebar Market Analysis, 2016-2024

• Rest Of The World Steel Rebar Market Analysis, 2016-2024

Moreover growing investment in construction sector to develop infrastructure and to speed up the economic growth by developing manufacturing sector especially in developing countries such as Saudi Arabia and UAE among others is also likely to bolster Middle East rebar market .For instance, Saudi Arabia has assigned more than USD 40.0 billion for transport, telecommunications, water, agriculture and other related infrastructure projects.

“Global Steel Rebar Market Outlook 2024” contains a detailed overview of the global steel rebar market. On the basis of our in-depth analysis, the market can be segmented in terms of market segmentation by product type, steel rebar size, end-users, and geography.

The Global Steel Rebar Market Report highlights the competitive outlook of major global players that includes the business strategies, product portfolio, revenue distribution, financial analysis, R&D activities and investments. The in-depth analysis of steel rebar market report will help the clients to assess their business strategies as per the competitive environment in the market space.

Major players of the global steel rebar market discussed in the report are: ArcelorMittal, Gerdau S.A, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Posco SS-Vina, Co. Ltd, Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel Ltd., Essar Steel, Mechel PAO, EVRAZ plc, Sohar Steel LLC), Celsa Steel U.K., Kobe Steel Ltd., Jiangsu Shagang Group, NJR Steel, Commercial Metals Company, The Conco Companies, Barnes Reinforcing industries, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd., Steel Dynamics, Steel Asia Manufacturing Corporation, Outokumpu Oyj, Acerinox S.A., Hyundai Steel, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., Byer Steel,etc.

Further, Global Steel Rebar Market Report encompasses the major trends & growth opportunities, market dynamics, and other growth factors. The Steel Rebar Market outlook also comprises of key challenges for the market players, risk analysis, SWOT Analysis, BPS analysis and Market Attractiveness. The report also includes the expert analysis which provides the complete overview of the market post analysis of the economic, political, environmental & social factors of each region and country.

Global Rebar Market is getting fuelled on the basis of advancement in following sectors:

Global Construction Equipment Market:

Global economic growth characterized by rising disposable incomes, increasing government expenditure on infrastructure, rental/ leasing trend and public private partnerships in the industry are the key factors driving demand for construction equipment. The global construction equipment market was valued at USD 130 Billion for 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period and reach a market size of USD 240 Billion by 2024.

Global Precast Concrete Market:

Precast concrete is highly renowned as a versatile technology or construction method that consents promising, cost-effective and affordable construction solutions. The growing preference of people to live in cities induces the governments of developing countries across the globe to focus on initiatives such as smart cities to improve the life of urban people. Goldstein Research analyst forecast global precast concrete market is likely to thrive with the emergence of new technologies and new construction projects. Further, the precast concrete market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period and the major growth regions are likely to be the Middle East and Asia Pacific.