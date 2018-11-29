Global distributed control systems market, market research report, industry research report, market strategy, market size : Ken Research

Refering to study, “Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market by Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” some of the major companies that are currently working in the global distributed control systems market are ABB Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd, General Electric Co., Azbil Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Nova Tech Process Solutions LLC, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Metso Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Siemens AG.

A distributed control system (DCS) is a control system, which is used in many industries to control and monitor distributed equipment. It consists by many digital devices, which help to enhance the performance with reduced time consumption. It uses a set of configuration tools to manage the graphics, database, control logic and system security. It supports upgrade, modification and integration to the offered manner of any industry.

Some components of DCS are CPU, digital input module, controllers, analog input module, digital output module, analog output module, human interface system and communication system etc. It is connected with both personal computers and field devices through high speed communication networks. It provides many operations such as function block, adder and sequential etc. Some feature included single database, peer to peer, security, advanced math functions, open protocols, alarms and proprietary human machine interfaces.

Some types of DCS are conventional DCS, PLC based DCS and hybrid DCS. Conventional DCS is segmented into three categories: small (5,00,000). PLC based DCS is used for performing the tasks of conventional DCS. Hybrid DCS performs both sequential control and process control.

On the basis of architecture or component type, the global distributed control systems market is segmented into software,hardware and system services. Software components provide a common platform, which is responsible for communicating of all devices and performing their actions. Hardware components include I/O interfaces, controller, power supply, remote workstations, server and relays etc. Moreover, system services components defines some operations and project management. On the basis of industry vertical, the global market is segmented into energy & power, oil & gas industry, chemical & petrochemical industry, paper & pulp, pharmaceutical industry, food & beverage, metals & mining, refining and water & waste water treatment etc.

Some benefits of DCS system included increase production capacity, expedite commissioning & start-up, decrease process & quality variability, optimize paperless operations, improve long-term stability & consistency, simplify configuration of continuous & batch control, reduce lifecycle costs, minimize downtime, streamline application development & verification, lower maintenance costs and expedite payback on investments. Apart from advantages, some disadvantages are difficult to maintain & programming, component cost and limited computing power.

The applications split in market on the basis of the demand for the DCS include environmental control systems, radio signals, electrical power grids & electrical generation plants, traffic signals, oil refining plants, water management systems, sensor networks, metallurgical process plants, pharmaceutical manufacturing, chemical plants and dry cargo & bulk oil carrier ships etc.

The market of DCS is mainly driven by increasing demand in power and energy sectors. Growing population, cost and time effectiveness, emergence of open source DCS solutions and government regulations are increasing significantly which led to the growth of the market. It is estimated that, the global DCS market revenue will be USD 23.37 billion by 2025, due to owing to continuous adoption of automation systems.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and-ites/global-distributed-control/171687-105.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249