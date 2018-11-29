Certified Fire Protection Offers Careers in Fire Protection in Utah

Certified Fire Protection, a premier leader in the fire and security protection industry in Utah, offers rewarding careers for job applicants. Openings include Fire Alarm Technician, Fire System Inspector, Sprinkler Fitter Journeyman, and Security Technician.

[SALT LAKE, 11/29/2018] – Certified Fire Protection, a premier leader in the fire and security protection industry in Utah, offers rewarding careers for job applicants in Utah. Job openings include Fire Alarm Technician, Fire System Inspector, Sprinkler Fitter Journeyman, and Security Technician.

Fire Alarm Technician

A fire alarm technician is responsible for installing, programming, repairing, and maintaining fire alarm systems. They must be able to work with a wide range of fire alarm systems, devices, and equipment, as well as learn fire panel programming.

Sprinkler Fitter Journeyman

A sprinkler fitter journeyman is in charge of installing automatic fire sprinkler systems in all kinds of buildings. They must assemble, install, and maintain high and low pressure pipe systems and pipe supports, as well as all related hydraulic, electric, and pneumatic equipment.

Security Technician

A security technician installs, programs, repairs, and maintains a wide variety of security systems, wiring, and related equipment. They must be able to read, understand, and follow construction drawings and have strong customer service skills.

Fire System and Alarm Designer

A fire system and alarm designer designs new fire projects and reviews CAD drawings, bids, and final cut build-outs for accuracy. They must prepare code-compliant fire alarm design drawings using AutoCAD.

Fire System Inspector

A fire system inspector is in charge of scheduling, conducting, and reporting inspections for fire, sprinkler, alarm, and backflow systems in the Western United States. They must document and write up fire code violations, as well as review plans and drawings for new buildings, renovations, and subdivisions for compliance with Life Safety Codes.

Certified Fire Protection is an equal opportunity employer. Anyone is welcome to apply for a career with them, regardless of race, gender identity, sexual identity religion, age, Veteran status, medical/physical/mental condition, and marital status.

About Certified Fire Protection

Established in 2002, Certified Fire Protection is a licensed, full-service Fire Protection company based in Utah. Since their inception, they have been providing cutting-edge fire protection and security systems. They hold licenses in Utah, Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Wyoming and serve the Western United States.

For more information about Certified Fire Protection and its services, visit http://certfire.com.