Bioinformatics Research Report Released With Growth, Latest Trends & Forecasts 2025

Excelsior Research announces the addition of new study based research report on Bioinformatics to their suite of offerings. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Bioinformatics Systems manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

This field of science models, processes, simulates and provides output for large-scale biological data by the means of computational techniques. The main hierarchy of this system involves collection of biological data to building a computational model for it and finally providing a solution to the query. The major products and services offered are knowledge management tools, bioinformatics platforms and bioinformatics tools.

Whereas, application of bioinformatics are plenty like Genomics, Cheminformatics & Drug Designing, Proteomics, Transcriptomics, Metabolomics and others. Finally the sectors which employ the applications of bioinformatics may include Medical Biotechnology, Academics, Animal Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology and others Growing demand for personalized medicines, crafted according to the genetic makeup of an organism has played a crucial role in giving the sector of drug designing and therefore directly fueling the demand for bioinformatics globally

Companies Mentioned in Report

The two main companies associated with the production, invention and discovery line of bioinformatics related include Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina. Both these companies have extensively focused on acquisitions to expand both customer outreach, technological geographic expansion. The company Thermo Fisher Scientific, signed a definitive agreement in September 2018, to acquire the advanced bioprocessing business of Becton Dickinson for advanced development of biopharmaceutical production. Whereas in November 2018, Illumina acquired Pacific Biosciences for a total of USD 1.2 billion; this acquisition is expected to positively complement Ilumina’s platform for short read sequencingl

Bioinformatics Segmentation:

Bioinformatics Market, by product & service

• Knowledge Management Tools

• Bioinformatics Platforms

• Bioinformatics Services Based on applications, the bioinformatics market has been segmented as follows

• Genomics

• Chemoinformatics & Drug design

• Proteomics

• Transcriptomics

• Metabolomics

• Other Applications Based on Sectors, the bioinformatics market has been segmented as follows

• Medical Biotechnology

• Academics

• Animal Biotechnology

• Agricultural Biotechnology

• Environmental Biotechnology

• Forensic Biotechnology

• Other Sectors Based on Sectors, the bioinformatics market has been segmented as follows

• North America o US o Canada • Europe o Germany o UK o France o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific o China o India o Japan o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America o Brazil o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East Africa o South Africa o Rest of Middle East Africa

