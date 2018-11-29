Batteries Market for Smart Wearables 2018 – 2022 : Growth, Size, Share And Industry Analysis Report

Smart wearable devices are used to monitor health-related factors and to provide insights into users’ vitals. These devices have sensors and display screens and require a power source to function. Smart wearables use different types of batteries as their power source.
Analysts forecast the global batteries market for smart wearables to grow at a CAGR of 27.95% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global batteries market for smart wearables for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Batteries Market for Smart Wearables 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Enfucell
- Guangzhou Fullriver Battery New Technology
- LG Chem
- Panasonic
- SMASUNG SDI
Market driver
- Raising capital for product development via crowdfunding campaigns
Market challenge
- Low battery life
Market trend
- Advances in next generation rechargeable batteries
