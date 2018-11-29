Basic Reasons For Poor Cutting Performance Of Seamless Steel Tubes

Seamless steel pipes are a kind of pipes that are more common in the industrial field. These pipes are used in many ways, and many of them cannot be separated from seamless steel pipes. However, the performance of the seamless pipe during cutting is very poor. What is the reason for this? Next, Xiaobian will come to you for a simple analysis of the root cause of this.

Since the stainless steel seamless pipe contains some special features, when cutting with conventional tools and conventional methods, even if a very small cutting amount is selected, the tool is extremely wearable, the machining power is low, and the workpiece is difficult to reach the pattern. The required surface roughness and processing accuracy. Stainless steel seamless tubes are primarily used in the manufacture of corrosion resistant pressure vessels. The composition is mainly composed of elements such as Cr and Ni, which are attributed to difficult processing materials and have poor machinability. The primary reasons are as follows.

1. Easy to build built-up edge. Due to the high toughness of the stainless steel, the affinity with the tool data is strong during the cutting process. The rake face of the tool and the underlying metal of the chip are strongly conflicted during the cutting process. Under the effect of high temperature and high pressure, the sticking phenomenon occurs, and the built-up edge is difficult to form. A processing appearance with high surface roughness requirements is obtained.

2. The chips are not easy to break and break. The data elongation of stainless steel is high, so the chips are not easily twisted and broken during the cutting process. If you do not adopt the appropriate method, it will affect the normal progress of the cutting process, and simply scratch the processed surface, and even cause the tool to chip and damage.

3. Compared with other varieties of stainless steel, stainless steel has greater cutting force. Although the hardness is not high (70~90HRB), the plasticity is better, the elongation is ≥40%, the section shortening rate is ≥50%, the tensile strength is 盯bb≥490MPa, and the yield strength is б0.2≥216MPa, so the cutting process The medium plastic deformation is large, which increases the cutting force.

4. Low thermal conductivity. The thermal conductivity of stainless steel seamless pipe (at 20 °C) is 12.9W/(m·K), and the thermal conductivity is low, as long as about 1/4 of 45 steel (the thermal conductivity of 45 steel is 47.5W/(m·K). )). Thermal conductivity is one of the primary factors affecting the heat transfer of the cutting. The lower the thermal conductivity of the processed material, the less heat is removed from the chip and the workpiece, and the more heat accumulated on the tool, making the tool extremely wearable.