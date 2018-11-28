Yeast Market Analysis of Sales, Revenue, Share and Growth Rate 2018-2025

28th Nov 2018 – Global Yeast Market is segmented on the basis of type, application, specialty yeast and geography. Yeast is used in the process of fermentation for its abilities in imparting better aroma, aiding carbon release, taste, texture and flavor to food. Yeast is important ingredient in the bakery industry and globally increasing demand for bakery goods, especially in the developing economies such as China, India, countries in South America, Africa and other regions is expected to significantly boost the volume use of yeast.

Further, the increase in global consumption of alcohol has resulted in increasing production of alcoholic beverages such as beer and wine. The major factors driving the growth of the yeast market are positive trend in consumption of alcoholic beverage, increasing demand for functional bakery products, and enhanced production of animal feed augmented with minerals. However, growing competition for basic raw materials is one the major hindrances in the growth of the yeast market. In the years to come, yeast market will have a huge opportunity with respect to replacement of molasses with filtered dates and also from increasing concerns over the usage of artificial flavor enhancer.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/yeast-market/request-sample

Based on type, the yeast market is segmented into baker’s yeast, brewer’s yeast, wine yeast, feed yeast, bio-ethanol yeast, nutritional yeast, supplement yeast, industrial yeast and so on. Baker’s yeast accounted for the biggest share; followed by brewer’s yeast in 2015. In the same year, Europe did account for the greatest share in baker’s yeast. North America did contribute for the second-largest share. The demand on the part of baker’s yeast is driven by the increasing demand for high-value baked goods such as cookies and cakes that are marketed at the global level by large companies.

Based on application, the yeast market is segmented into food & beverage sector, feed sector, pharmaceutical & industrial sector and so on. Based on form, the yeast market is segmented into dry yeast, instant yeast, fresh yeast and other includes bread machine yeast and rapid-rise yeast. The “fresh yeast” market’s growth is directly proportional to the trend shifting toward fast and processed food consumption, bakery items in particular. Fresh yeast is broadly used in bakery products such as pastries and breads as it has good fermenting qualities and does provide an excellent taste. Europe was the biggest market for fresh yeast and accounted for maximum share in 2015. Asia Pacific is, at present, one of the most promising markets for fresh yeast, as the demand is continuously increasing with increase in population and altering demand for processed food products.

Based on specialty yeast, the yeast market is segmented into yeast extracts, yeasts auto lysates, yeast beta-glucan, yeast derivatives (includes yeast flavor enhancers, yeast saccharides and yeast pigments), nucleotides, minerals, vitamins and so on. Based on geography, the yeast market is segmented into Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and Middle East & Africa. The North America and Europe are the market leaders but in future competition is likely to increase in the market of Asia Pacific region. The key players of yeast industry are Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Alltech, Associated British Foods Plc, Chr. Hansen A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lallemand Inc., Leiber GmbH, Lesaffre Group, Sensient Technologies, Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd., Cargill, Ab Mauri, Ab Vista, Bio Springer S.A., Bio Springer S.A., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd. and Synergy Flavors.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/yeast-market

Market Segment:

Global Yeast market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Associated British Foods

Chr. Hansen A/S

Lesaffre Group

Lallemand

Sensient Technologies

Angel Yeast

Alltech

Leiber GmbH

Synergy Flavors

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Yeast Extract

Autolysate

Beta Poly Glucose

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Meat

Seafood Products

Dairy Products

Soup

Sauce

Snacks

Other

Visit Blog: https://trendingmarketnews.wordpress.com/