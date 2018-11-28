The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health Helps Individuals Recover from Trauma

The Westport-based private psychotherapy practice offers therapy programs to guide individuals of all ages to cope with traumatic events that may have left a negative impact on their lives.

[CONNECTICUT, 11/28/2018] – The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health (CCBH) provides evidence-based treatments for people with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). It emphasizes that this condition can create painful psychological symptoms that can affect a person’s life.

Moreover, The CCBH explains that trauma occurs when people experience extreme stress at some point in their lives, such as accidents, child abuse, and natural disasters, among others. These incidents can overwhelm people’s ability to cope.

Trauma Treatments for All Ages

PTSD and other trauma-related problems are highly treatable as long as the patient undergoes evidence-based protocols. The CCBH aims to help individuals cope with trauma, be it a child, a teen, or an adult.

The recovery center explains that traumatic events can leave an impact on children who experienced such events. Young children with post-traumatic symptoms may experience the following:

• Heightened reactivity

• Feelings of blame toward themselves or their caregivers

• Avoidance of things that remind them of the event

The CCBH also helps teens cope with their traumatic experiences. It highlights the importance of recovering from trauma because it increases the risk of adolescents for substance abuse, risky sexual behavior, and self-injury.

Approximately 70 percent of American adults have had at least one traumatic experience, according to The Sidran Institute, a nonprofit organization educating people on traumatic stress and other disorders. Untreated PTSD among adults can also lead to self-injury, substance abuse, and suicidal ideation.

Comprehensive Evidence-based Therapies

The CCBH offers different therapies to help its patients. One of them is Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), which is a specialized, mindfulness-based cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy. This therapy focuses on helping children, adolescents, and adults with PTSD regulate their behaviors and emotions effectively.

Furthermore, the CCBH also offers Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT), a structured and present-oriented psychotherapy. It uses different cognitive and behavioral techniques in solving a problem. The therapy focuses on improving an individual’s state of mind first, allowing them to feel better, and the way they deal with their problems.

About The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health

The Center for Cognitive and Behavioral Health is a team of dedicated psychotherapists, providing comprehensive and personalized mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families in Westport, Connecticut. It focuses on helping individuals and families recover from mental, behavioral, and emotional problems.

Visit http://ccbhtherapy.com today to learn more.