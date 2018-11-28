Smartphone Operating System Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2018-2023

Overview

Smartphones have become far more formidable for a mobile phone. Over the past few years, they have evolved significantly, performing every task that a PC or laptop can. And, so have evolved the operating systems of the smartphone, matching up paces. Despite their distinguishing features of skins and bloatware, every operating system is delivering unique support to users of the smartphones it (OS) has been configured with.

While some were driven out of the market in no time, some operating systems such as one from Google and Apple, are persistently witnessing a tremendous increase in the sales of mobile phones, streamlining experience across all devices with no bloatware. Technological advancements are certainly a major factor that is escalating its market on the global platform, bringing betterment in these Oss.

Acknowledging the impressive growth records, the OS market perceives, Market Research Future (MRFR) recently published a study report giving out the complete market forecast till 2023. In its analysis, MRFR asserts that the global smartphone operating system market is expected to ascend further swiftly to register a whopping 20 % CAGR during the review period (2018 – 2023).

The market proliferation of smartphones, tablets & laptops provides impetus to the market growth of smartphone operating system. Growing digitalization, emerging mobile applications, and mobile commerce are commutatively contributing to the growth of the OS market. Spurting demand for mobile applications coupled with the growing popularity of e-commerce and online shopping is fostering the growth of the global smartphone operating system market.

Moreover, increasing awareness towards the availability of different OSs and the features they offer such as various applications like fitness apps, GPS maps, and gaming, etc. is boosting the growth of the market.

Additional factors defining the growth landscape of the market include ever-increasing population and urbanization across the world. Improving economic conditions are fostering the market growth, enabling access to the quality life & improving consumers’ purchasing power. Seminal efforts &investments, transpired into the development of technology, are paying off well, bringing innovations and driving the market growth.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4751

Segments

MRFR has segmented the analysis into three key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

By Types: Comprises Open Source, and Closed Source, among others.

By Operating Systems: Android, iOS, Symbian, Blackberry, and Windows among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

Globally, North America leads the global smartphone operating systems market with the largest market share. Substantial investments transpired into the development of technologies, the presence of the fervent market players that can offer cutting-edge technologies and increasing adoption of these systems are some of the factors driving the market growth in the region. Continuing with the same growth trends, the region is expected to retain its dominance during the review period.

Availability of a well-established infrastructure favorable for the R&D is also one of the key factor substantiating the market growth while allowing rapid implementation of advanced technologies. Furthermore, the penetration of mobile payments or the growing use of mobile devices for payments is another major factor driving the growth of smartphone operating system market in the region.

Whereas the Europe market accounts for the second-largest market for the Smartphone Operating Systems owing to the demand from the various sectors. The resurging economy in the region is certainly the major driving force contributing to the market growth significantly. Moreover, augmented uptake of these systems due to the spurted sale of Smartphones fuels the regional market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region accounts for one of the lucrative markets for Smartphones. The region is further anticipated to witness a healthy growth, emerging as the fastest growing market for Smartphone Operating Systems. Factors such as increasing urbanization & growing consumer electronics sector coupled with the improving economy in the region foster the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The Smartphone Operating System Market is fiercely competitive owing to the various dynamic and diversified international players existing in the market, forming a competitive landscape. Continually innovating market leaders seek market expansion through various strategic M&A activities and increasing investments in R&D activities strive to develop the portfolio for cost-effective solutions.

Vendors are improving their market performance by acquiring promising companies to expand in the rapidly growing markets. In view of immense revenue generation opportunities of the market, new entrants are increasingly getting attracted only to find it is further challenging to survive with the new technologies.

Key Players:

Fervent key players, including, Apple, Inc. (US), Google, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Linux Foundation (US), Blackberry Limited (US), Jolla OY (Finland), Hewlett Packard (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea) and Qualcomm (US) are leading the Smartphone Operating System market. Profiling them in its analysis MRFR finds out the strategies keeping them at the forefront of the market competition.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

June 28, 2018 – KaiOS Technologies (US), a mobile operating system provider announced that the eponymous operating system – KaiOS it has built for feature phones, has raised $22 million from Google. The new OS enables smartphone-like features and native apps into low-cost feature phones.

June 28, 2018 – Itel Mobile Phones (Hong Kong) a major player in mobile handsets worldwide, launched three smartphones P32, A32F, and A15 which run on the Android Oreo operating system into the Nigerian market. These smartphones are designed to boost customer experience in unique ways. Further Itel also claims that it is one of the first global mobile phone brands to partner Google on the Android Oreo project, aiming to benefit the brand’s millions of consumers in global emerging markets and empower them to enjoy mobile life at affordable price points.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smartphone-operating-system-market-4751

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 2 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

TABLE 3 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 4 NORTH AMERICA SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

Continued………

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

FIGURE 3 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM

FIGURE 4 SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

FIGURE 5 NORTH AMERICA SMARTPHONE OPERATING SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

Continued………

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com