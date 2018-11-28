Micellar Water Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

A micellar water solution consists of dispersion of micelles suspended in soft water. Micelles are the tiny round balls of oil molecules used for cleansing purposes. It is a skincare product used to remove makeup and clean the skin without the need of rinsing. The micellar water is placed on the skin and wiped off. The small lipid particles (micelles) dissolve the oil and dirt on the skin into themselves, and wiping off the cleanser also removes the dirt and cleanses the skin. Micellar water solution is suitable for all types of sensitive skin and has formulations for oily, dry, and sensitive skins. Various beauty brands have launched their own micellar water products and introduced its goodness to the masses. Brands are marketing it as a perfect beauty product because it comes in handy when people are vacationing, camping, or visiting sites where running water is not available. Micelles are formed by soaps and detergents as they both are surfactants. Surfactants are commonly used in various products including your laundry, kitchen, toilet bowl and floor. Most of the products used for cleaning or removing dirt require surfactants, thus creating micelles. Surfactants are bipolar in nature and have two parts – a lipophilic part which acts as oil lover and water hater, and hydrophilic head which acts as a water lover and oil hater. When surfactants are suspended in water, the water loving head joins the water and oil loving end joins the dirt and oil on the skin. These surfactants thus form a spherical structure known as micelles. It can easily trap oil and dirt inside its small spherical structure, thus making the removal of dirt much easier. However, effectiveness of micellar water is limited as they are inactive in removing waterproof eye makeup, heavy makeup, or foundation.

The main drivers for growth of the global micellar water market is the rapid increase in pollution and skin aging globally. Both men and women apply a variety of cosmetics which has to be removed on a timely basis. This is directly helping in the growth of the micellar water market globally. Also, rise in disposable income of people in developing countries, changes in lifestyle, and growing health awareness among the people is further expected to boost the overall micellar market globally. Micellar water solution is versatile in nature as it includes makeup remover, cleanser, toner, and purifier all in one. It is highly effective on oily and sensitive skin and contains very less damaging chemicals as compared to other cosmetics.

The global micellar water market can be categorized on the basis of product type, application, distribution type, and region. The product type segment can further be classified into cleanser, makeup remover, cleansing cream and others. On the basis of application, the global micellar water market can be categorized into females and males. On the basis of distribution type, the market can be categorized into department stores, grocery and online retailers. On the basis of geography, the global micellar water market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players in the global micellar water market are Bioderma, L’Oreal, DHC, Byphasse, Maybelline, Carslan, Hanajirushi, Mandom, Avene, Biroe, Alovivi, Curel, Marie Dalgar, Fancl, Marie Dalgar, Dermaclear, and Lancome among others. These companies are investing significantly in partnerships and marketing strategies and creating awareness among consumers regarding their products in order to increase their market share in the global micellar water market.

