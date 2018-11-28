Industrial Automation Market Revenue and Growth Rate Research Report 2018

Market Snapshot

It is most likely that the manufacturing sector will continue to transform in the years to come. In the current phase, it is witnessing a shift from manual assistance to automation, thus giving birth to the term industrial automation. Unlike in the past, most of the modern large-scale manufacturing operations are automated and require minimum or zero human intervention. Industrial automation is certainly the need of the hour as conventional manufacturing mechanisms are inadequate to meet current requirements. MRFR reports that in 2017, the global Industrial Automation Market raked in USD 128.63 billion in revenues. In addition, the market is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 9.35% during the forecast period (2018 to 2023). Introduction of favorable policies towards the manufacturing sector and increased focus on economic diversification in emerging markets are the two key factors driving industrial automation.

Report Synopsis

This MRFR study presents an outlook towards the global industrial automation market. The primary objective of the study is to forecast the market’s growth trend for the next five years, until 2023. It covers all the important parameters necessary for making market assessment. The research document includes a discussion on fixed automation and programmable automation. The scope of discussion also covers different automation technologies such as supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA), distributed control system (DCS), programmable logic controller (PLC), human machine interface (HMI), and programmable automation controller (PAC). The study identifies machine manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace & electronics, automotive & transportation, mining & metals, food & beverage and pharmaceuticals as the primary end users of automation technologies.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Industrial Automation Market are – Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Yokogawa Electric (Japan), Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.) and Fanuc (Japan)

Segmentation:

The global industrial automation market has been segmented based on type, technology, and end user. By type, the market has been segmented into fixed automation and programmable automation. The fixed automation segment was the largest segment in 2017 and generated a revenue of USD 94.35 Billion, while the programmable automation segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

By technology, the market has been segmented into supervisory control & data acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Programmable Automation Controller (PAC), and others. The Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) segment dominated the market in 2017, however, the Distributed Control System (DCS) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period.

By end user, the market has been segmented into Machine manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, and others. The automotive & transportation segment was the largest segment in 2017 and accounted for 23.78 Billion in 2017 while the food & beverage segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 12.34% over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global industrial automation market spans across the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (Row). Europe is the largest market and accounted for USD 49.21 Billion in 2017. The industrial outlook of Europe looks promising and is showcasing an upswing post 2017. The growth of the industrial automation market is driven by strong private investment which is impacting the market positively. Being the automotive hub of the world, Europe holds ample scope for market expansion. Europe has been the frontrunner in the adoption of industrial automation which coupled with supportive financing conditions have created a healthy climate for corporate investments. Furthermore, government initiatives to improve production activities has aided the expansion of the Europe market for industrial automation. The growth of end-user industries such as food & beverage, oil & gas, and aerospace & defense also provide an impetus to the growth of the Europe industrial automation market. The UK, Germany, France, and Italy are the key contributors to the Europe industrial automation market.

North America is the second largest market for industrial automation and attained USD 37.92 Billion in 2017. The region is an early adopter of latest technologies such as industrial robots and ongoing industry upgrade in the region favors the growth of the market. Other driving factors include the presence of key market players in the region and the growth of end-user industries.

Asia Pacific is in the midst of industrial revolution and continues to feature an upward growth trend. China is the biggest market for industrial robot market and experiences high demand for automation from the Chinese automotive and transportation sector. Moreover, the governments in the region are expanding support towards the adoption of industry 4.0. Furthermore, the growth of the semiconductor industry has resulted in high demand for automation in manufacturing plants. China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and India are the key contributors to the Asia Pacific industrial automation market. Owing to these factors, the Asia Pacific market is poised to be the fastest growing market for Industrial automation over the forecast period.

