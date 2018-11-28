High interest from pharma industry on the opening day of analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and PHARMA Pro&Pack Expo 2018

• Delegations from leading pharma companies’ and key industry dignitaries

Hyderabad: analytica Anacon India, India Lab Expo and PHARMA Pro&Pack Expo opened on September 6, with high interest from pharmaceutical companies as high-profile delegation of around 80 buyers attended on day one alone along with visitors from other key buyer segments. The shows are running from September 6 to8, 2018 at HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad showcasing latest solutions by 300+ global and Indian companies.

Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India stated: “The trade fair trio brings together the world of laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharma packaging and processingto Hyderabad. We are extremely delighted with the turn-out on day one and I’m sure this trend will continue in the coming days too.”

Gautam Rajan, President of Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA) added: “Alongside the trade fair the analytica Anacon conference took place where industry stalwarts shared deep comprehensions about the state-of-the-art development in the analytical industry.”

Daara Patel, Secretary General of Indian Drug Manufacturing Association praised: “India today is the pharmacy of the world, we are exporting USD 38 billion and analytica Anacon India and India Lab Expo as a platform is creating excellent business opportunities.”

Day two and three will bring more interesting supporting programs for visitors. The Smart Lab Summit on September 7 will cover various topics including the need to move towards the smart laboratories, the need for investing smartly in Labs, transforming Laboratories through Big Data, understanding the future of workforce in Smart Laboratories and many more topics.

On the first day alone, more than 270 meetings took place at the buyer-seller forum which is expected to enable meaningful business discussions between the attending buyers and the exhibitors at the show. Qutboddin Sayed, Senior General Manager – Technical at Medreich Limited, one of the attending buyer shared his enthusiasm: “The concept of buyer-seller forum is unique and we met many global technology providers at the show tonegotiate business face-to-face.”

The trade fairs are taking place from September 6-8 at HITEX Exhibition Center and are open to professionals from across the sectors.

