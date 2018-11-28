Contrast Injector Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Contrast Injector Market [by product type (injector systems, consumables, and accessories), application (radiology, interventional cardiology, and interventional radiology)] over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Contrast Injector Market. It will help a lot of decision-makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Contrast Injector.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encourage the expansion of the Contrast Injector Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Contrast Injector Market are Bayer AG (Medrad Inc.), Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Guerbet Group, Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg. , Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd, Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (SinoMDT), Apollo RT Co., Ltd., Vivid Imaging, Angiodynamics (Navilyst Medical, Inc) and GE Healthcare.

North America to influence the Global Contrast injector Market through 2018-2024

Global Contrast injector market was dominated by the North America region over the historic period of 2016. Factors which are driving the North American contrast injector market, are high adoption of contrast media injectors (CMI) in radiology procedures by hospitals and clinicians as compared to other regions, the high prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders. Additionally, a large number of people in these regions suffer from neurological and cardiovascular disorders, propelling the market for contrast media injectors in the region. In the coming years, the contrast media injector market would witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. The high growth of this market in the region can be attributed to the rising approvals for various contrast agents in Asia-Pacific countries, developing markets, and the growing presence of international players in this region. In addition, the availability of government support for research, high healthcare expenditures in APAC countries, rising aging population, and increasing cancer incidences are expected to support the growth of the Asia-Pacific contrast injector market.

Increasing need for contrast scanning to stimulate demand for contrast media injectors

Continuously, growing incidence of several life-threatening medical conditions, such as cardiac and neurological disorders, the rising incidence of cancer, hemorrhage, complex fractures, cardiovascular disorders, bone trauma and others are increasing the need for contrast scanning to identify the tissues that differ in physical density, leading to a surge in the demand for contrast media injectors in the near future.

CT injectors are the fastest growing segment

CT injectors are the fastest growing segment due to the large installed base of CT machines in health care centers, low cost associated with scanning as compared to MRI and positron emission tomography (PET) along with a greater patient compliance. MR injectors and angio/vascular injectors constitute other major instrument segments that provide high reliability and accuracy in contrast injection.

The Leading companies in the market are Bayer AG (Medrad Inc.), Bracco Imaging S.P.A. Guerbet Group, Ulrich GmbH & Co. Kg., Nemoto Kyorindo Co.Ltd., Sino Medical-Device Technology Co., Ltd. (SinoMDT) , Apollo RT Co., Ltd. , Vivid Imaging , Angiodynamics (Navilyst Medical, Inc) and GE Healthcare. These companies are looking forward for organic as well as non-organic growth opportunities. In addition, these are continuously focusing on improving productivity and efficiency of the company’s performance, at the same time they are concentrating on their cost reduction to improve their profit margins.