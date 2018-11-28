3D Printed Car Prototypes!

Additive manufacturing is continuously evolving and automobile manufacturers are now using 3D printing technology to reduce production time and costs. 3D printing creates a three-dimensional physical object using a digital design. It is being used to build prototypes of cars, concept models, design verification and functional parts used in test vehicles and engines. Automobile manufacturers are also using 3D printing to build a variety of tools, jigs and fixtures used in assembly and manufacturing processes. 3D printing helps in rapid prototyping, increases assembly line efficiency, lowers turnaround time, improves flexibility in design and reduces wastage of materials.

Passenger car manufacturing companies manufacture complete automobiles (with body and chassis) or manufacture automobile chassis only.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL PASSENGER CAR MARKET AT $1620 BIILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for two-fifth of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultants, Nitin Gianchandani, high powered small-displacement turbocharged engines are commonly used in passenger car to obtain power output from a given engine size. It is more space-efficient for increasing engine displacement. For instance, the turbo Porsche 944’s performance is similar to that of naturally aspirated Porsche 928.

The top companies covered are Volkswagen, Toyota, General Motors, Renault-Nissan, and Hyundai-Kia. Volkswagen was the largest player in the market in 2017, with revenues of $10.4 billion in 2016. The company’s growth strategy aims at investing in the intelligent innovation and technologies to increase the productivity.

