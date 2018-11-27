United States Lithium ion Battery Technology Trend and Market Forecast Report 2018-23 | TechSci Research

A new market research report titled “United States Lithium ion Battery Market Research By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide, etc.), By End Use (Consumer Electronics, Renewable Based ESS, etc.), By Battery Capacity, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023“, has been added to the wide online database overseen by TechSci Research. The study talks about the prime market growth factors alongside future projections that would affect the United States Lithium ion Battery Market amid the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. The concerned study is broken-down in various market factors including top players, demand & production stats, challenges, and opportunities with the end goal to edify the readers about the real scenario in the United States Lithium ion Battery Market.

United States lithium-ion battery market was valued at over $ 6 billion in 2017 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 13% to surpass $ 13 billion by 2023. Anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to growing usage of mobile phones and tablets, an increasing number of solar projects and rising penetration of electric vehicles across the United States. Moreover, various government-initiated schemes regarding renewable energy are resulting in increasing demand for lithium ion batteries across the country. Additionally, technological developments are resulting in an overall cost reduction of lithium ion battery production, which is further expected to positively influence United States lithium ion battery market in the coming years.

Few of the major players operating in United States lithium ion battery market include: Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem, A123 Systems LLC, JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC, Hitachi Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corporation, BYD Corporation, Saft S.A. and GS Yuasa Corporation.

