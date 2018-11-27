U.S Immuno-Oncology Therapy Market is Expected to Exhibit a CAGR of 17.6%

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S Immuno-Oncology Therapy Market:

Immuno-Oncology (I-O) is an innovative area of research that seeks to help the body’s own immune system fight cancer. Increasing Incidences of cancer day by day, geriatric population, product launches, increasing investments in research and development for the immuno-oncology filed and advancement of new technologies for the cancer treatment are key drivers to growth of immuno-oncology therapy market. Monoclonal antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, adoptive cell therapies, cancer vaccines and others are key segments in immuno-oncology therapy on the basis of drug type. Increasing success rates against cancer with immunotherapies. Immuno-oncology therapies have lesser side effects and does not harm healthy cells compared to conventional therapies.

High cost, expensive research, limited awareness about immune-oncology, patent expiration of top selling medicines are key restraints for immuno-oncology therapy market growth.