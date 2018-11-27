Retort Pouches Market Overview, Growth, Demand and Forecast Report By 2025

27th November 2018– Global Retort Pouches Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Retort pouches are also termed, as the retortable pouch is a supple-coated food package that can withstand thermal processing. It provides the shelf-stability by maintaining the texture and nutrient value related with frozen foods and have the potential to replace glass jars and metal cans.

Factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Retort Pouches Market are changing lifestyle, rising use of easy ready to eat food products, and rising disposable income in developing regions. On the other hand, recyclability and handling issues of retort pouches are the factors restraining overall market growth.

Retort Pouches Market is segmented based on product types, material type, capacity, closure type, applications, and region. Types such as High Temperature Sterilization Bags, Transparent Ordinary Type, Aluminum Foil Insulation Type, and Transparent Isolated Type classify Retort Pouches Industry. Product types such as 3-Side Sealed Pouches, Stand Up Pouches, Zipper Pouches, Spouted Pouches, and Pillow Pack classify this market.

Material types such as Polyethylene (LLDPE, HDPE, and LDPE), Aluminum, Polyamide, Polypropylene, Food Cast PP, and others classify Retort Pouches Market. Capacity such as Above 3001 ml, 1000 ml – 3000 ml, 501 ml – 1000 ml, 351 ml – 500 ml, and 0 ml – 350 ml classify industry. Closure type such as Without Cap (Zipper/ZipLock, Sealed, and others) and With Cap (Pour Spouted Cap, Screw Cap, Flip Top Cap, Flip Cap, and others) classify market. Applications into Pharmaceuticals, Food (Soups & Sauces, Pet Food, Ready-to-Eat Meals, Baby Food, Fresh Produce, Meat & Sea Food), and others classify Retort Pouches Industry. Retort Pouches Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share of the industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason being, rising food and beverages industry, rising demand for ready-to-eat meals, and growing food disposable income. The developing regions like India, China, and Japan are the major consumer of Retort Pouches Industry in this region.

The key players of Retort Pouches Market are Avonflex, Sealed Air Corporation, MST Packaging Co., Ltd., Huhtamaki Group, Purity Flexipack Ltd., Amcor Ltd., Tong Yuan Packaging Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, Flair Flexible Packaging, Bemis Company, Inc., Flexi-Pack Ltd., Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., ProAmpac, Alliedflex Technologies Ltd., Foshan Nanhai LD Packaging Co., Ltd., Constantia Flexibles International GmbH, and Sonoco Products Company. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

