HEALTHCARE INNOVATION CIO MEET-2019

Event Overview :

India is expected to rank amongst the top 3 healthcare markets in terms of incremental growth by 2020.The existing Healthcare Information Technology (IT) market which is valued at 1 billion USD is likely to grow 1.5 times faster. Over the last few years, the Indian healthcare sector has been rapidly evolving and this changing scenario of the healthcare industry has drastically changed the IT requirements of hospitals. There are clear challenges within the current healthcare ecosystem that must be overcome before the healthcare revolution is realised.

The developments likely to occur in the healthcare IT landscape in India in the near future includes – alternative delivery model to multiply reach, integrated electronic patient record system (EPR) which helps in capturing of information and maintaining continuity and granularity, alternative transaction models and remote diagnosis or tele-medicine and follow-up procedures.

CIO’s across various hospitals from India has pointed out that IoT devices, mobility, big data, cognitive & predictive analytics, imaging intelligence, and cloud will directly impact healthcare sector in the coming days.

After three successful HIT conferences being executed in India, Explore Exhibitions and Conference takes pride in announcing the launch of the Healthcare Innovation CIO Meet for the first time – a closed door initiative which will discuss on various aspects of the latest innovations of the healthcare industry of the country.

Highlights of the Meet:

• Exclusive invitation only event for the decision makers.

• Interactive format to ensure meaningful discussions between the solution providers and seekers.

• Limited to 30 CIO’s who are qualified and profiled based on their requirements and challenges.

• Restricted number of Solution providers (2 per category).

• Pre-scheduled one to one meetings on mutual agreement.

Who will attend from the Healthcare Institutions?

CIO’s & Heads of IT

Benefits for Solution Providers

• Meet the decision makers from leading hospitals of Bangalore.

• Exclusive opportunity to understand the pain points of the CIO’s and host a round table showcasing your solutions.

• Be a master of your agenda by handpicking clients of your interest.

• Only two solution providers per category allowed.

• Pre scheduled one to one business meeting.