German Dental Clinic Introduces Digital Smile Design – Modernizing Your Smile

Digital Smile Design has revolutionized the way smiles are designed in the 21st century. Unlike in the past where dentists worked with patient’s models that were created in the lab based mostly on assumption, DSD happens to be different. It is a digital process that gives the dentist in Dubai more control to produce high quality results. Additionally, it is a collaborative process allowing the dentist and patient to work together.

Why is it important for the German Dental & Neuromuscular Clinic to continue to improve smiles? It is not only about having functional teeth but it is also about making people feel confident about their appearance that will enable them to enjoy a world of new possibilities.

Digital smile design not only aims to retain an artistic aspect but make it a smile full of emotion. A healthy, confident and naturally beautiful smile is still a top priority in any person’s life.

Modern dentistry has evolved and meets aesthetic expectations of the patient. While misaligned teeth can cause a host of dental problems, it is not the only reason that people want to correct their dental irregularities. A beautiful smile that blends with appearance is no longer enough, it needs to portray the emotions of the person.

Digital smile design has advanced cosmetic dentistry. The patient can be a part of the design process to create a brand new smile. The concept is to look at the root cause and not just the symptoms. This enables German Dental Clinic to offer effective dental solutions.

The concept of digital smile design is popular because it is simple. The process is based on photographic analysis and video. It is to understand the relationship between the patient’s face in motion. It is about reaching beyond conventional techniques and creating something that is the closest to reality.

Dr. Michael Sostmann Orthodontist Specialist states that, “At German Dental Clinic, each patient will have an individualized plan for treatment. Upon an initial consultation, treatment will be tailor made to suit the patient’s needs ensuring expectations and desires are met, every time”.

About Us

German Dental & Neuromuscular Clinic believes that dental treatment should be gentle, conservative, minimally invasive, and natural. We want you to be able and willing to take care of your teeth, maintain a beautiful bright smile and not have to worry about discomfort. We believe in developing an individualized treatment plan for each patient. We listen to the patient’s needs and a comprehensive examination allows us to design a treatment course that is tailored to address the patient’s specific requirements while meeting their expectations and desires. For more information, visit our website on https://www.germandent.com/