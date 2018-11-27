Essential Oils Market Future Demand & Growth Analysis with Forecast up to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting added a, “Essential Oils Market Report, By Products, Application and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024” Essential oils are volatile, transparent and rarely coloured liquids, which are soluble in organic solvents, having a lower density than water.

Essential Oils Market Analysis:

The market value of essential oils is growing steadily, propelled by the industrialization and urbanization of emerging economies coupled with new demand avenues in established markets.

Essential oils have a great comforting and calming effect on the nervous system and are also helpful in blood circulation stimulation, which has triggered the essential oils demand from spa & relaxation application segment.

Global Sports Essential Oils Segmentation Based On:

By Product:

1. Orange

2. Lemon

3. Lime

4. Peppermint

5. Corn Mint

6. Citronella

7. Spearmint

8. Geranium

9. Clove leaf

10. Eucalyptus

11. Jasmine

12. Rosemary

13. Tea tree

14. Lavender

By Application:

1. Food & beverages

2. Personal care & cosmetics

3. Spa & relaxation

4. Home Care

5. Health Care

By Geography:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Rest of the World

Leading Partners of Essential Oils Market:

Cargill Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., dôTERRA International LLC, Givaudan SA, Symrise, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, Mane SA, Frutarom Industries Ltd, Sensient Technologies Corp and among others.

