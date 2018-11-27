Double Coated Foam Type Market to represent a significant expansion at 5.5% CAGR by 2026

The worldwide market for double coated foam tape is set to foresee an anticipating expansion all through an eight-year assessment period 2018-2026, at a 5.5% CAGR. The global market is projected to gain a revenue worth of about US$ 1.1.8 Billion towards the end of the forecast period. The prominent fuelling aspect propelling the requirement for double coated foam tape worldwide are the attributes of the double coated foam tape, for instance, mounting, noise reduction and sound & vibration dampening.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific double coated foam tapes market is projected to foresee a robust expansion all through the conjecture time frame. The quick expansion of the manufacturing infrastructure, technological progressions as well as trouble-free accessibility of raw materials direct towards promising expansion in the region. China, the top double coated foam tape producer, is pegged to foresee remarkable growth all through the conjecture time frame as well as will probably witness expansion at a CAGR of higher than 7% towards the end of the forecast year. Europe is in addition projected to exhibit remarkable expansion all over the period of assessment. Conversely, in North America, the US is considered to continue to stay a prominent double coated foam tape producer all over the world and is estimated to reflect robust expansion all through the projection tenure.

In terms of the material type, the global market includes Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane Resins (PUR), Polyethylene (PE) and Others (PET, PP etc.).The polyethylene captures the maximum shares since it introduces sought-after physical transformation in the double coated foam tapes. In terms of the application, the global market includes mounting, glass glazing, sound dampening, bonding and high-temperature applications. The high temperature and mounting applications category jointly capture higher than 60% of the overall market share in the worldwide market for double coated foam tape towards the end of the assessment period. In terms of the adhesive type, the worldwide market includes silicon-based, rubber-based and acrylic-based.On the basis of the end use, the worldwide market includes building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics and household. Of these, the automotive category is projected to hold close to 38% of the overall market share in the worldwide market for double coated foam tape towards the end of the assessment period.

The major market player manufacturing in the worldwide market are 3M Company, Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd., V. Himark (USA) Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation,Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Co., Ltd, Adhere Industrial Tapes, Nitto Denko Corp, Lamatek Inc, S Gergonne Industrie SAS, Adhesive Applications Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Tesa SE Group, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Scapa Group plc., Berry Global Group, Inc., Bow Tape Co., Ltd, Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Corp.,Ltd., J R Tape Products Pvt. Ltd., Essentra plc. and Others.

