Tressmart launched the Limited Edition DAFNI Rose Gold GO brush in India

Limited Edition DAFNI Rose Gold GO brush features all the innovative functions of the already available DAFNI GO with a luxurious Rose Gold finish. It is the perfect addition to every woman’s hair routine who always want to look their best while living a modern and time-precious lifestyle.

Inspired by the original DAFNI Classic ceramic brush, this time Limited Edition DAFNI Rose Gold GO brush will be exclusively available during Diwali with only 10 pieces. The DAFNI GO has a 3D ceramic surface that offers a fast and effective hair styling solution to create flawless voluminous, natural frizz-free hair results in a matter of minutes. Simply brush the hair from root to tip with Limited Edition DAFNI Rose Gold GO brush. The 3D styling surface of DAFNI allows for larger sections of hair to be smoothed in one go. Anti-static outer bristles ensure the hair remains free from frizz and fly-always, requiring less touch ups after styling.

“When I was first introduced to the DAFNI Rose Gold GO brush, I thought it’ll do really well in the Indian market around the Diwali festival as it goes very well for people who love to go out to parties during the festival season as it straightens the hair in under 5 minutes, saving so much time. I believe in the product & feel that it can outshine all the other ones available in the market if marketed well”, said Sargam Dhawan, Director, Tressmart Marketing Pvt Ltd.

Thanks to its compact and convenient size, whether it’s heading between meetings or between home and work, the Limited Edition DAFNI Rose Gold GO brush can be easily kept inside the purse or gym bag. It is also an ideal on-the-go styling tool for clients who love to travel. Accompanied by a thermal cover and thermal bag, it can be packed away immediately after use, avoiding any delay in waiting for the tool to cool down. The detachable cord also enables for easier and faster packing. Limited Edition DAFNI Rose Gold GO brush is the ultimate styling tool for all hair types. The compact and slim line design makes it perfect for styling all hair lengths, particularly short hair, with layers and fringes. It also includes innovative safety features such as heat resistant scalp protecting safety tips designed to be comfortable on the scalp.

Limited Edition DAFNI Rose Gold GO brush is priced at Rs. 10,750/-

Call for order @9873238163