Smart Agriculture Market 2024 Research Report| Industry Size & Share

The global Smart Agriculture Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the smart agriculture market includes Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, Inc., AGCO Corporation, Argus Control Systems Ltd., Agribotix LLC, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., BouMatic Robotic B.V., CNH Industrial, CLAAS, CropZilla Software, Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Drone Deploy, DeLaval International AB, DICKEY-john Corporation, Deere and Company, Farmers Edge, Inc., GEA Group, Grownetics, Inc., Gamaya, and Granular, Inc. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The market is experiencing fast-paced growth owing to favorable government support to adopt modern farming techniques to increase product yield. Growing global population coupled with rising need for agricultural outcomes to fulfill global demand is fueling market growth. Growing usage of smart techniques for livestock monitoring, reducing labor cost, and increase yield is again spurring the market demand. However, the high cost of devices along with lack of awareness among the farmer regarding benefits is expected to restrain market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of smart agriculture.

Market Segmentation

The broad smart agriculture market has been sub-grouped into type, offering and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

• Precision Farming

• Livestock Monitoring

• Smart Greenhouse

• Others

By Offerings

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Application

• Yield Monitoring

• Field Mapping

• Crop Scouting

• Weather Tracking and Forecasting

• Irrigation Management

• Farm Labor Management

• Feeding Management

• Milk Harvesting

• Breeding Management

• Other

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for smart agriculture in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

