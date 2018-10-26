Recruitment And Staffing Market 2024 Research Report| Industry Demand & Trends

The global Recruitment And Staffing Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a various large number of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2018-2024 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the recruitment and staffing market include Adecco Staffing, ADP, LLC, Allegis Group, Hays PLC, Insperity, Kelly Services Inc., Manpower Group, Randstad Holding NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Temp Holdings Co. Ltd., and USG people. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Rising youth population coupled with the high demand of cost-effective candidate hiring is driving the market growth. Increasing adoption of advanced recruitment and staffing solutions such as applicant tracking system and others for cost-effective and better hiring is boosting the market growth. The rise in the competitive atmosphere across all industries leading to better candidate hiring is further fueling the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of recruitment and staffing.

Market Segmentation

The broad recruitment and staffing market has been sub-grouped into type, channel and service. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Type

• Permanent

• Temporary

• Others

By Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Service

• General

• Professional

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for recruitment and staffing in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

