Quantum Sensors Market to represent a significant expansion at 4.3% CAGR by 2025

A quantum sensor could evaluate the outcome of the quantum state of a different system on itself. The simple act of amount determines the quantum state as well as changes the uncertainty and probability related to its condition throughout the measurement. The aspects influencing the global market for quantum sensors are increasing varying manufacturing landscape along with industrial automation, rising implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, growing concentration on touch screen usage, increasing number of sensors for each vehicle, imitative semiconductor parts and long regulatory sanction procedures.

The global market for quantum sensors is accounted for a value of about US$ 329.4 Million through the end of the year 2025. The global market is projected to increase at a reasonable pace of 4.3% CAGR throughout the predicted period of 2025.

Market Segmentation

• Based on the type, the global market is categorised into gravity sensor, atomic clock, rotation sensors, magnetic sensor, temperature sensors and imaging sensors. The gravity sensors category is projected to record a firm raise and is anticipated to grow at 4.7% CAGR in value terms all through the predicted period. The atomic clock category is also estimated to lead the global market for quantum sensors with US$ 127.8 Million in revenue terms during 2025.

• Based on the industry vertical, the global market is categorised into, agriculture, oil & gas, defence, construction, transportation, IT & telecommunication, medical & healthcare and others. The defence category is estimated to increase by a 5.3% CAGR all through the predicted period. The category is projected to account for a value of near about 101.7 Million during 2025.

• Based on the region, the global market is assessed across the five major regions, namely, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Europe’s regional market was predicted to witness reasonably high expansion pace during the predicted period. The revenue from the global market for quantum sensors in Europe and North America together has accounted for more than 60% of the overall market in terms of revenue during 2016. On the other hand, Asia Pacific regional market is projected to witness modest growth pace by the predicted period. Europe’s regional market will be accounting for the biggest share in the overall market and is projected to continue to do so in the future and is estimated to account for a value of around US$ 111.8 by 2025 reflecting a 4.9%CAGR.

Key Market Players

Some of the major companies functional in the global market for quantum sensors include

• Microsemi Corp.

• Muquans SAS

• GWR Instruments Inc

• AOSense, Inc

• MSquared Lasers Ltd

• Oscilloquartz S.A.

• Supracon AG

• Cryogenic Limited

• Others

