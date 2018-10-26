Miticides Market by Crop Type, Mode of Application, Source, Form, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023

A fresh report has been added to the wide database of RnR Market Research. The research study is titled ‘Miticides Market’ . This is a professional and depth research report on Miticides industry that would help to know the world’s major regional market conditions of Miticides industry, the main region including North American, Europe and Asia etc., and the main country including United States ,Germany , Japan etc.

The market for miticides is estimated at USD 1.17 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.55 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The factors responsible for the increased use of miticides are that they have a quick mode of action, are easy to use, and reduce labor costs.

Miticides Market, By Formulation

1 Introduction

2 Liquid

3 Dry

Miticides Market, By Mode of Application

1 Introduction

2 Foliar Spray

3 Soil Treatment

4 Others

The miticides market was led by the liquid segment in 2017. Liquid formulations are mainly preferred as they do not cause dust formation on spraying, do not cause toxicity or flammability, provide high efficiency due to smaller particle size, and low packaging volume. Moreover, foliar spray is the most widely used mode of application, owing to its ease and high effectiveness.

Miticides Market, By Source

1 Introduction

2 Chemical

3 Biological

The chemical segment is projected to exhibit a higher CAGR from 2018 to 2023.The chemical segment led the market for miticides. The use of synthetic chemical miticides for plant and crop protection is constantly growing.

Target Audience

1 Miticide manufacturers

2 Miticide traders, distributors, and suppliers

3 Crop protection chemical manufacturers

4 Government and research organizations

5 Associations and industry bodies

6 Agricultural universities

Leading players

• BASF (Germany)

• Bayer (Germany)

• Syngenta (Switzerland)

• Nihon Nohyaku (Japan)

• Gowan (US)

• DowDuPont (US)

• ADAMA (Israel)

• Platform Solutions (Arysta Life Science) (US)

• FMC Corporation (US)

• Nufarm (Australia)

• Valent Biosciences (US)

• Certis (US)

• OHP, Inc. (US)

• Nissan Chemicals (Japan)

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the miticides market on the basis of crop type, mode of application, source, form, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global miticides, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

