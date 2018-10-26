Faith Purpose and Destiny by Christian Life Coach Apostle Jnette For Authentic Coaching Experience

(October 26, 2018) – Empower Encourage in Excellence LLC was established by Apostle Jnette A Certified Christian Life Coach with a vision to provide coaching, counseling and plenary group engagement for individuals, who wish to win in their lives.

Apostle Jnette with faith purpose empowerment coaching has been bringing positive changes in the life of many individuals. She helps others discover and perfect their life purpose. She also motivates them to excel and soar in their life destined areas.

Finding their destiny is the aim of many individuals in their lives. They can get the right path for the same with the help of her authentic coaching experience. She’s presently the CEO of Two dynamic Professional Women’s Ministerial Network, My S.I.S.T.E.R Inc. and Christian Ladies International.

She specializes in helping individuals to identify the accountability of their daily and professional life. Businesses also seek her help to identify the right marketing strategies to improve their presence in this competitive business world. The accountability counseling and biblical discipline are sure to bring the needed change in the lives of many oncoming participants.

About Master Coach Apostle Jnette:

Master Coach Apostle Jnette also known by many as the Purpose Perfector, aims at coaching participants beyond their potential. She is an authentic public speaker. She incorporates her coaching technique and teaching styles within corporate settings and groups. Contact her for public speaking, retreats, small groups and corporate events.

For more information, please visit https://empower2buildme.pro/

Media Contact:

Empower Encourage in Excellence LLC

716.259.2934

gloryahs@outlook.com

###