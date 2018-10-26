Bacteriocide Market Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players By 2025

26th October 2018– Bactericide is a chemical agent that helps to prevent the formation of bacteria whether pathogenic or not. Bactericides are often used as additives in coatings and corrosion inhibitors. Bactericides are used to control corrosion caused by bacteria, such as sulfate-reducing bacteria (SRB). Bactericide is also known as bacteriocide, and is sometimes abbreviated Bcidal. The global Bacteriocide Market is segmented on the basis of properties, type, and crop type, mode of application, form, and region. On the basis of properties, the global Bacteriocide market is classified into Disinfectants, Antiseptics, or Antibiotics. The most commonly used disinfectants are those applying active chlorine, oxygen, iodine, concentrated alcohols, phenolic substances and cationic surfactants. The most commonly used antiseptics are peroxides, phenolic compounds, alcohols and iodine. They slow growth or reproduction of bacteria and some antibiotics, which inhibit cell wall synthesis. On the basis of type, the global Bacteriocide market is classified into Copper-based, Dithiocarbamate, Amide, Antibiotic.

The Dithiocarbamate segment is expected to be the fastest growing type in the bacteriocide market and will lead the market during the forecast period from 2012 to 2022. On the basis of crop type, the global Bacteriocide market is classified into Cereals & grains, Oilseeds & pulses, Fruits & vegetables. On the basis of mode of application, the global Bacteriocide market is classified into Foliar spray, Soil treatment. Foliar spray is the most collective mode of application of bacteriocides. Spraying of bacteriocides is done on the leaves, stems, and fruits. Foliar bacteriocides have demonstrated effective in serving to manage several common foliar diseases in soybean. On the basis of form, the global Bacteriocide market is classified into Liquid, Water-dispersible granules, Wettable powder.

Water-dispersible granules segment holds the largest market share of the global Bacteriocide market and is expected to lead the market during forecast period from 2012 to 2022. It provides greater constancy and ease in handling during supply chain activities. On the other hand, wettable powder segment is expected to be fastest growing form in bacteriocide market. Geographically, the global Bacteriocide market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America; RoW (includes South Africa and others). Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at fastest pace during the forecast period from 2012 to 2022, particularly in China, India, and Japan. This is due to increase in agricultural activities coupled with the rise in demand for quality crop produce, are driving the growth of the bacteriocide market. The countries in the region have observed an increase in the consumption of bacteriocides due to increasing awareness among farmers related to effects of bacterial infections on crop yields.

Europe holds the largest market share of bacteriocide market and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period from 2012 to 2022. This is due to increase in use of bacteriocides through advanced agricultural techniques and rise in need for food security in the European countries. Italy and France constituted the largest country-level markets in the European region in 2015. High market penetration by the leading bacteriocides companies, for enhancing the agricultural growth and productivity, and the decrease in arable land are the main factors influencing the growth of the bacteriocides market in Europe. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market, this is due to the increased availability of agricultural land in countries like India and China, contributes to the growing demand for bacteriocides in this region. The key players are BASF SE (Germany), Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), and Bayer CropScience AG (Germany). Other players include Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Nippon Soda Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Nufarm Ltd. (Australia).

