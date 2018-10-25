Omega 7 Palmitoleic Acid Market is Driven by Rising Importance of Nutritional Supplements in Cardiovascular and Ophthalmic Healthcare Segments

25 October 2018 –

The global Omega 7 Palmitoleic Acid (POA) Market size is expected to reach 54.9 kilo tons by 2025. The product is projected to witness rise in nutraceutical applications on account of exception properties that improve cardiovascular health, insulin sensitivity, and reduce inflammation in human body.

The dry eye condition segment is projected to register the fastest growth among applications. It is anticipated to expand at a revenue CAGR of 14.9% from 2017 to 2025. Omega 7 POA is capable of relieving the occasional dry eyes caused by exposure to sunlight, wind, contact lenses, aging, and visual screens. The product also plays a key role in replenishing as well as retaining adequate moisture in human eyes.

Cardiovascular health is expected to dominate the global market, accounting for over 40% of global revenue share in 2016. Rising concerns over coronary heart diseases as well as fatal disorders on account of fluctuating work patterns among working professionals are expected to increase the usage of omega 7 POA.

Sports nutrition and joint health is expected to remain one of the promising markets, witnessing expansion at a CAGR of 11.6% in terms of volume from 2017 to 2025. High prevalence of problems such as strains, sprains, dislocations, and arthritis in weight bearing joints is expected to open new opportunities for omega 7 products in near future.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/omega-7-palmitoleic-acid-poa-market

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 14.9% in terms of revenue from 2017 to 2025. Rising sales of nutraceuticals in developing countries including, China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Thailand as a result of easy product availability through retail channels and e-commerce portals is expected to propel regional growth.

Europe market in personal care applications is expected to generate a revenue of over USD 4 million by 2025. Rising importance of organic cosmetic products as a result of increasing awareness regarding natural ingredients is expected to tap new markets in near future.

The global omega 7 palmitoleic acid market is at nascent stage of development as there are limited number of manufacturers. These manufacturers have formed strategic alliances with the key distributors and nutraceutical formulators for catering consumer requirements. Major market participants include Tersus Life Sciences LLC, Aromtech Oy, and Organic Technologies. Innovation in new product forms through launching patents is expected to remain a key factor for success over the next eight years.

Hexa Research has segmented the global omega 7 palmitoleic acid market report based on application and region:-

Segmentation by Application

• Cardiovascular Health

• Sports Nutrition & Joint Health

• Personal Care

• Dry Eye Conditions

• Others

Segmentation by Region

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Players Analyzed

• Tersus Life Sciences LLC

• Aromtech Oy Ltd.

• Organic Technologies

• Europharma

Browse Related Category Market Reports@ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/nutraceuticals-and-functional-foods-industry