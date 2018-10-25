Nanocellulose Technology Market to Grow at an Astounding 30.7% CAGR from 2017-2025

Nanocellulose Technology Market

Nanocellulose products are employed in various end user industries including composites, paper processing, food & beverage, paints & coatings, medical & pharmaceutical, personal care, and others which include oil & gas, textiles and cement. The global nanocellulose technology market is poised to expand at a high growth rate, driven by the growing demand for renewable and biodegradable natural materials. Excellent strength to weight ratio of the nanocellulose attracts the manufacturers and make them to invest high. Continuous technological innovations, advancements made in the personal care and focus on biodegradable food packaging are also fuelling the demand for nanocellulose based products

Cellulose nano fibrils, cellulose nano crystals and bacterial nanocellulose are the commercially available nanocellulose products. Cellulose fibers obtained from the wood pulp undergo mechanical agitation and enzymatic hydrolysis for getting converted into the nano form. Bacterial nanocellulose is biosynthesized in its pure form, mostly by the Acetobacter xylinum. Nanocellulose materials act as reinforcement agents, and they exhibit excellent tensile strength in polymer composite materials. Unique optical, electrical, and magnetic properties of nanocellulose make it suitable for a wide range of applications. Cellulose nanofibrils have shown great potential in several applications including biomedical, bioimaging, nanocomposite, gas barrier films and optically transparent functional materials. The high stiffness and strength of the nanocellulose material is the key factor, attracting the manufacturers for producing the nanocellulose based products. Moreover, the recent advancements in the ultra -thin technology is also anticipated to offer attractive growth potential for the nanocellulose technology market.

Awareness on the green materials is on the rise, especially in the developed regions. Stringent environmental regulations exist in these regions propel the expansion of nanocellulose technology market in these regions. Partnerships among the forest products industry and other manufacturing industries are likely to produce green nanocellulose which is environmentally sustainable to a large consumer market with competitive cost and performance. The Government of the U.S., Canada, Sweden, Australia, and Japan have initiated research and technology development projects to promote production of nanocellulose on pilot and commercial scales during the last decade. Thus, extensive support and funding by various governments are projected to boost the nanocellulose technology market. Superior structural properties of nanocellulose make it an ideal material to be used for the various end user industries.

