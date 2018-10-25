Hotel Sea View: Where Cheap Accommodations and Luxurious Living Combine

Living in luxury when in Dubai is a prerequisite and Hotel Sea View makes certain this high standard is maintained at all times. The hotel offers accommodation in Dubai that is fit for a king whether you a leisure traveler or out on business. While it offers guests an extensive variety of deluxe rooms (that also come with a twin bed), the hotel provides guests with striking suites that are spacious and impressive looking.

The rooms at this four star hotel are cozy and attractive looking while they offer facilities such as 24 hours room service, laundry, dry cleaning and ironing service, personalized wake-up service, a built in safe, an LCD TV with satellite channels and a complimentary tea and coffee making facility. There are exclusive non-smoking rooms as well. In addition to offering top notch accommodation and an exclusive floor, Hotel Sea View also provides event spaces in Dubai. This makes certain your business related such as business meetings, conferences and seminars do not come in contact with any interruptions.

Guests can also find special offers on deluxe rooms that come at 5% and even 10% off. The hotel is centrally located and comes with facilities such as a pool, a business centre, sauna and steam, beauty salon as well as a gymnasium.

About Hotel Sea View

Located in Bur Dubai, Hotel Sea View is a typical city centre hotel that comes with 107 elegant guest rooms and suites. These rooms and suites are spread on seven floors and offer the most up-to-date and modern facilities. The hotel provides cheap accommodations in Dubai to its guests without comprising on luxury and comfort. It is in close proximity to various shopping and entertainment destinations. The hotel also comes with an array of international cuisine provided to you by its lineup of restaurants. It also comes with its very own bar, night club, club & lounge and café.

Visit @ https://khamashospitality.com/seaview/en/facilities