Global Frequency Synthesizer Market to Register almost 6% CAGR during 2017 – 2023; Confirms MRFR

Market Highlight

The frequency synthesizer Market is a device used for generation of different hertz of frequency from a single reference frequency. This technology is used in microwave communication equipment in which signal integrity plays a major part and depends on it for high-frequency stability and accuracy.

Frequency synthesizing technology finds its applications in industries such as aerospace and defense, telecommunication and research & measurement. The increasing usages of the Frequency Synthesizer Market in mobile phone technology and the increased applications in a number of industries are some of the key driving factors propelling the market growth of the technology.

In its recently published study report; foretelling the market insights up to 2023 Market Research Future states that the technology has the potential to evolve & expand further. And hence the global frequency synthesizer market is projected to reach USD 1,707 Mn. by 2023, registering almost 6% CAGR during 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Frequency synthesizer has a wide application in aerospace industry for generating various frequencies that are required to communicate in the space while in mobile phones it is used to produce different frequency range as per the location to enable users to communicate at the remote location.

The frequency synthesizer is also used in military applications for equipment that require high-frequency changes in the high-performance wireless communication. Besides, the technology has broad applications in measuring equipment, defense, and microwave backhaul.

Growing urbanization and increasing number of businesses contributing towards the growth of the market, generating the demand for larger data size and data transfer. improving economic conditions worldwide is undoubted, a key driving force increasing the market size by improving the consumers’ purchasing power and enhancing their quality of life.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include the proliferation of internet connectivity backed by the increase in the number of connected devices at home and industries, and the penetration of mobile phones. Furthermore, market penetration of cloud computing, data transfer & storage, and IoT is fostering the market growth.

Frequency Synthesizer Market Key Players:

Some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the market include Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Ultra Electronics (UK), Analog Devices Inc. (US), Qorvo, Inc. (US), National Instruments (US), FEI-Elcom Tech Inc. (US), Programmed Test Sources Inc. (US), Sivers IMA AB (Sweden), Mercury United Electronics Inc. (US), and Synergy Microwave Corp. (US). Profiling them in its analysis MRFR finds out their strategies keeping them at the front.

Frequency Synthesizer Market – Segments

The MRFR Analysis has been segmented into four key dynamics;

By Components : Phase detectors, Loop Filters, Oscillators, Mixer, and Dividers among others.

By Types: Analog and Digital.

By Applications : Aerospace & Military, Research & Measurement, and Telecommunication among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

The telecommunication industry, by applications, is estimated to acquire the largest market share owing to its increasing usages in communication systems.

The analog frequency synthesizer segment, by types, accounts for the major growth mainly due to its strong signal clarity and low noise production.

Frequency Synthesizer Market – Geographical Analysis

North America region is projected to retain its dominance over the global frequency synthesizer market accounting for the highest market share backed by the presence of major market players in the region. Substantial investments transpired in military and aerospace, telecommunication and research are expected to substantiate the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is another lucrative market owning a substantial market share. The presence of the leading revenue generators in Japan and South Korea are supporting the market growth. Favorable government policies and regulations is another factor that is allowing the frequency synthesizer market to gain tremendous growth in this region. Besides, the introduction of 5G technologies in telecommunication industry along with the emergence of many small and medium-sized enterprises from the region fuel the market growth in the APAC region.

The Europe frequency synthesizer market, on the other hand, is growing due to the burgeoning industries such as aerospace, automotive and telecommunications.

The UK, among other European countries, has a strong value chain with a number of small and large companies that are providing a big scope for the frequency synthesizer technology to grow.

Worldwide Frequency Synthesizer Market – Competitive Landscape

The well- established market players gain the competitive advantage in the market maintaining their market position. These Players also invest substantially in the R&D to develop a technology with unique design and features that are on an entirely different level compared to their competition.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August 07, 2018 – Valon Technology (US), an engineering company devoted primarily to the product development for wired and wireless applications and radio frequency designs, launched the Valon 5015 wide-range frequency synthesizer module. The new module uses multiple phase-lock loops to provide high-level, low-phase-noise signals throughout the 10 MHz to the 15 GHz range. Valon has a range of frequency synthesizers that can work for a wide variety of applications such as point-to-point microwave communications, wireless engineering, electro-optics, particle physics, radio astronomy, and molecular spectroscopy.

