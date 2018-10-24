Rectron Semiconductor and New Yorker Electronics Sign New Distribution Agreement

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics, global distributor of electronic components, recently announced that it has signed a new franchise distributor agreement with Rectron Semiconductor. Rectron is an international manufacturer of power rectifiers, bridge rectifiers, switching diodes, Zener diodes, ESD diodes, signal transistors, transient voltage suppressors, Schottky, high voltage diodes and recovery diodes.

Established in 1976, Rectron manufactures state-of-the-art discrete semiconductor designs from their certified wafer fabrication and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan and Shanghai, China. In addition, Rectron opened wholly owned subsidiaries in Los Angeles, London and Hong Kong in the mid-80s. The factory in China, opened in 1994, now vastly increases manufacturing capacity.

Rectron Semi devices are produced in a variety of topologies in various axial-lead and surface-mount packages. Several are available with HiRel glass passivated junction construction to increase long term reliability in order to meet the rigorous AEC-Q101 automotive standards.

“We welcome New Yorker Electronics impressive distribution history and look forward to leveraging their expertise and key relationships to further expand our discrete semiconductor product offering,” said Joe Cota, VP of Sales & Marketing for Rectron Semiconductor, Inc.

“We’re excited to offer our customers materials from a semiconductor manufacturing power house like Rectron,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “This gives our customers around the world an abundance of options in quality discrete semiconductors as well as superior bridge, Schottky and fast recovery devices.”

As a franchise distributor for Rectron Semiconductor, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Bridge Rectifiers, ESD Diodes, High Voltage Rectifiers, Recovery Rectifiers, Schottky Diodes, Signal-Switching Diodes, Silicon Carbide (Sic) Schottky, Standard Rectifiers, Transistors, Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS) Diodes, Zener Diodes and MOSFETs.