Digital Transformation Market: Classification, Opportunities, Types and Applications, Status and Forecast to 2025

Digital Transformation

Digital Transformation is not necessarily about digital technology, but about the fact that technology, which is digital, allows people to solve their traditional problems. And they prefer this digital solution to the old solution.

North America dominates the global market, which can be attributed to the increasing popularity of the Internet and the accelerated use of different types of online payment models, especially in the retail sector. However, due to the rapid increase in the number of small and medium-sized enterprises and the continuous expansion of the service industry, it is expected that the digital transformation will continue to grow in the Asia-Pacific region.

Over the next five years, research report projects that Digital Transformation will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

In this report, reports and markets studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Digital Transformation market for 2018-2023.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Transformation market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, research reports considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Large Enterprise

Small and Medium Enterprise

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market.

The key players covered in this report: IBM,Oracle,Google,Microsoft,Apple,SAP SE,Dell EMC,Hewlett Packard,CA Technologies,Adobe Systems,Capgemini Group,Kelltontech Solutions,Accenture PLC,Cognizant Technology Solutions,PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC),Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu,Alibaba,Tencent,Huawei

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Transformation market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Digital Transformation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Transformation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Transformation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Transformation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

