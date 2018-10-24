Connected Logistics Market Leading Players Analysis, Current Trends, Market Challenges, to Witness Comprehensive Growth

Global Connected Logistics Market: By Software (Asset Management, Warehouse management system, Security), By Platform (Application Management, Device Management, Connectivity Management), By Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways) –Forecast till 2023

Connected logistics benefits in improving and establishing interactions with companions involved in the logistics system by enabling hub administrators to observe inward and outward transportation. This enables more transparency and enhanced efficiency.

Technology giants such as AT&T Inc. (Texas, U.S.), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Eurotech S.P.A (Italy, Europe), ORBCOMM (New Jersey, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Cisco System Inc. (California, U.S.) and others provide solutions required for connected logistics such as software as well as advising, deploying, and supporting services to connected logistics platform. The U.S. connected logistics business share was the leading in the regional segment in 2016. The APAC consist of the world’s largest customer market, which encourages the flow of goods and reduces the regulatory burdens. Henceforth, the local players are also choosing new technologies to provide better services. This marks the transformation of logistics from traditional infrastructure to modern methods.

Major software segments include asset management systems, warehouse management system, security, data management systems, streaming analytics and network management systems. Platform systems consist of application management, device management, connectivity management. Service-based offering to connected logistics market segments includes remote asset tracking, security, asset management, network management, and managed service. roadways, railways, airways, waterways are classified under transportation modes. Software segment is leading in connected logistics market, having the highest share and is expected to grow at highest CAGR.

The foremost reason behind this is the growth of the cloud solutions- a service offered by the vendors across the globe. Retail and healthcare areas are anticipated to gain best advantages from connected logistics solutions. Retail is likely to grow at highest CAGR. The retail industry has employed the connected logistics resolutions to address their enterprise requirements.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global Connected Logistics Market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 32 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Regional Analysis:

The global connected logistics market is estimated for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. It has been noticed that North American region estimates to be the highest shareholder of the market. Asia Pacific is expected to show the immense growth opportunities, prominently, in China and India. Owing to rising population and manufacturers in this region are using innovative systems in their operations for handling complex logistics works more efficiently with the help of tools, which are designed to collect and decode data.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the global connected logistics market: AT&T Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Eurotech S.P.A (Europe), ORBCOMM (U.S.), IBM Corp. (U.S.), Cisco System Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), HCL Technology Limited (India), Freightgate Inc. (U.S.), Cloud Logistics (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India), Amazon Web Services(U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Siemens (Germany) among others.

Segments

The global connected logistics market is segmented by software, platform, transportation mode, and vertical. Issues such as development in-service such as performance, availability, and utilization by mobiles can be approached by asset management system software to improve freight and infrastructure supervisors. Henceforth, asset management system software is foreseen to be the highest shareholder in the connected logistics market. Solutions powered by the use of IoT and RFID technologies help industries to address the critical challenge which is assuring product transportation promptly to the consumer.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/connected-logistics-market-4880

