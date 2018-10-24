Chemical Pulp Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2020

Chemical pulps are man-made fiber of cellulose that are at the backbone of the paper industry, finding application in the production of printing and writing paper via white pulps, whereas brown pulp is used to manufacture packaging paper and paperboard. The superior quality of paper can also be produced from chemical pulping, utilizing programs such as deposit control, washing, cooking, and bleaching. Owing to its usefulness, the demand in the global chemical pulp market is expected to escalate at a robust rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Request to Overview Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chemical-pulp-market.html

This report on the global chemical pulp market offers comprehensive analysis of all the major factors that will favor or challenge the growth of the demand in the near future. Prepared using proven research methodologies, the report aspires to serve as a dependable decision-making document for the stakeholders of the chemical pulp market. A number of leading vendors operating in the chemical pulp market have also been profiled in the report in order to represent the competitive landscape, and highlight the opportunities of new entrants.

Application-wise, the global chemical pulp market can be segmented into paper and board production and textile. Based on product type, the market can be categorized into white, brown, and specialty. On the basis of processing method, the market can be bifurcated into sulfite pulp process and sulfate pulp process. Geographically, the report takes stock of all the important regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Request to view Customization Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=3526

The prosperity of packaging industry is having a pied piper effect on the global chemical pulp market. With rapid urbanization and flourishing ecommerce, the demand for packaged items has escalated in the recent past and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, providing traction to the chemical pulp market. The sectors that primarily utilize chemical pulp produced paper packaging are pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and personal care. Chemical pulp are also used to manufacture nano cellulose. Specialty pulp find application in the textile industry and in the production of hygiene products.

Relative ease of production, easy access to raw materials, efficient production, and growing number of large-scale producers are some of the other factors that are expected to augment the demand in the global chemical pulp market. On the other hand, volatility of raw materials and growing popularity of substitutes such as synthetic paper is expected to hinder the growth rate of the market during the forecast period.

Request to view Brochure Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3526

Vast populated countries such as India and China serve the maximum demand from Asia Pacific, which is the most lucrative region for the vendors in the chemical pulp market. Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, and Philippines are also emerging into profitable country-wide markets in Asia Pacific market for chemical pulp. Personal care and hygiene products pose the maximum demand for chemical pulp coming from North America and Europe, as these products do not pose any environmental concerns

The global chemical pulp market is marked by the presence of both small and large players. In order to gain ground over their competitors, prominent players constantly invest in research and development activities to produce products of improved quality as well as promote their products to targeted customers. Dow Chemical Co., AkzoNobel NV, Clariant International AG, SNF Floerger, Nalco Holding Co, Kemira Oyj, BASF SE, Shell Chemicals, ERCO Worldwide, Ashland Inc, Bayer AG, Solvay SA, Buckman Laboratories International Inc., and Cytec Industries are some of the key companies currently operating in the global chemical pulps market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207,United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com