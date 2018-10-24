Automated Sortation System Market 2017–By Identifying the Key Market Segments Poised for Strong Growth in Future 2022

Market Scenario

The global Automated Sortation System Market is growing due to increase in shipping accuracy & efficiency with sortation system. Automated sortation system is a revolution in mechanical industry. It is designed to sort number of consumer products such as packaged food & beverages, post & parcels, medicines, textiles and others, thereby deliver the packaged products on time. It is generally used for small size products and mainly installed in industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, retail, and healthcare. Automated sortation system reduces the time of operations or simulation of raw materials. In a high-volume distribution environment, there is a need of high speed packaging systems determined by the sortation equipment which often determines production speed. These systems are more reliable due to the automation, time consistency, and constant high speed. It is possible to sort high capacity products in automated sortation system with consistency and high speed. However, high installation cost, high maintenance cost are expected to hinder the market of automated sortation system.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4335

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Automated Sortation System market are Daifuku Co. Ltd (Japan), Vanderlande Industries B.V (Netherland), OKURA YUSOKI (Japan), Murata Machinery (Japan), Interroll, KION Group (Germany), TGW Group (Austria), Siemens AG (Munich), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), BEUMER (Germany), Fives in Intralogistics (U.S.), SSI Schaefer (Germany), Equinox (Netherland), Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd (China), and others.

Segments:

Global Automated Sortation System Market for segment on the basis of type and application.

Global Automated Sortation System Market by Type:

Linear Sortation

Loop Sortation

Global Automated Sortation System Market by Application:

Retail & E-Commerce

Post & Parcel Sector

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical Sector

Large Airport

Others

Key Findings:

The global Automated Sortation System Market is expected to reach USD ~5,516.15 million by 2022, growing with approximately 4.22% of CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

By Type, Linear Sortation System is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 2,481.88 million by 2022.

By Application, Retail & E-commerce is expected to grow with 5.27% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

North America is expected to dominate the market of Automated Sortation System market throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of global Automated Sortation System market is being studied for region such as Americas, Europe, Asia pacific, and Rest of the World. The Europe region to dominate the market of global Automated Sortation System. Asia-Pacific is the leading region in the Automated Sortation System market. Emerging e-commerce sector is the pushing the market in Asia-Pacific Automated Sortation System market. Increasing online shopping, as well as growing consumer electronics & FMCG market and increasing sales of consumer products from e-shopping stores in the China and India is boosting the market for automated sortation market in the region.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

Hardware manufacturers

Entertainment Sector

Sports Organization

The report for Automated Sortation System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automated-sortation-system-market-4335

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers 10

2.1.1 Increase In Shipping Accuracy, Time And Efficiency With Sortation Systems 10

2.1.2 Growing Pharmaceutical And Food & Beverage Industry 11

2.2 Market Inhibitors 11

2.2.1 High Instalment Cost 11

2.2.2 High Maintenance Cost 12

2.2.3 Space Requirements 12

2.3 Supply Chain Analysis 12

2.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13

3 Global Automated Sortation System Market, By Type

3.1 Introduction 14

3.2 Market By Sub-Segment 14

3.2.1 Linear Sortation 15

3.2.2 Loop Sortation 16

4 Global Automated Sortation System Market, By Application

4.1 Introduction 18

4.2 Market By Sub-Segment 18

4.2.1 Retail & E-Commerce 19

4.2.2 Post & Parcel Sector 21

4.2.3 Food & Beverage 22

4.2.4 Pharmaceuticals & Medical Supply 23

4.2.5 Large Airports 25

4.2.6 Others 26

5 Global Automated Sortation System Market, By Region

5.1 Introduction 28

5.2 Market By Sub-Segment 30

5.2.1 Europe 30

5.2.2 North America 34

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific 38

5.2.4 Rest Of The World (ROW) 42

Know More about this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/automated-sortation-system-industry

Continued…

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com